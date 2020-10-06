NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76' And 'NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas'





Available NOW:

Preorder NOW:

'NOW 76' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift's "cardigan," Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love," Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky," tracks from



NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas presents 18 holiday tracks by the world's biggest R&B stars, including John Legend's version of "Silver Bells," The Temptations' "Silent Night," Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas," tracks by The Supremes, Marvin Gaye,



NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.



NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal



NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Universal Music Enterprises) NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76, will be released October 23 on CD and digitally. NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas is available now on CD and digitally, and will be released on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl on October 23.

'NOW 76' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift's "cardigan," Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love," Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky," tracks from Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, BENEE, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 76 features 5 hot new tracks from Shaylen, Whitney Woerz, Peach Tree Rascals, Dempsey Hope, and Pretty Awkward.

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas presents 18 holiday tracks by the world's biggest R&B stars, including John Legend's version of "Silver Bells," The Temptations' "Silent Night," Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas," tracks by The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5 and more. The release will also be available on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76
1.cardigan Taylor Swift
2.Nobody's Love Maroon 5
3. Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
4.Supalonely (f. Gus Dapperton) BENEE
5.Rain On Me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
6.Breaking Me Topic & A7S
7.Mamacita Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul
8.Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus
9.Come & Go Juice WRLD & Marshmello
10.Bang! AJR
11.my future Billie Eilish
12.ily (f. Emilee) Surf Mesa
13.Past Life Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
14.Lose Somebody Kygo & OneRepublic
15.One Margarita Luke Bryan
16.Die From A Broken Heart Maddie & Tae
NOW Presents What's Next:
17.Forgive Myself Shaylen
18.Weirdos Whitney Woerz
19.Mariposa Peach Tree Rascals
20.Elephant In The Room (f. gnash) Dempsey Hope
21.Bored Pretty Awkward

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas
1. Silver Bells John Legend
2.Joy To The World Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir
3.Happy Seasons Earth, Wind & Fire
4.This Christmas Donny Hathaway
5.Silent Night The Temptations
6.White Christmas The O'Jays
7.The Christmas Song Babyface
8.Every Year, Every Christmas Luther Vandross
9.Let It Snow Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight
10.Someday At Christmas Stevie Wonder
11.Please Come Home For Christmas James Brown
12.Back Door Santa Clarence Carter
13.Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding
14.Presents For Christmas Solomon Burke
15.I Want To Come Home For Christmas Marvin Gaye
16.It's Christmas Time Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
17.My Favorite Things The Supremes
18.I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus Jackson 5

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas 2LP
DISC 1
Side A
1. Silver Bells John Legend
2.Joy To The World Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir
3.Happy Seasons Earth, Wind & Fire
4.This Christmas Donny Hathaway
Side B
5.Silent Night The Temptations
6.White Christmas The O'Jays
7.The Christmas Song Babyface
8.Every Year, Every Christmas Luther Vandross
9.Let It Snow Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight
DISC 2
Side A
1.Someday At Christmas Stevie Wonder
2.Please Come Home For Christmas James Brown
3.Back Door Santa Clarence Carter
4.Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding
Side B
5.Presents For Christmas Solomon Burke
6.I Want To Come Home For Christmas Marvin Gaye
7.It's Christmas Time Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
8.My Favorite Things The Supremes
9.I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus Jackson 5




