Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 06/10/2020

"Hamilton" Drummer Jake Wood And Longtime Collaborator Amelia Ray Flip The Script On Race Relations In The U.S. In "Hambone Says" Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Amelia Ray) Amelia Ray never met her paternal grandfather because he was murdered by a white man in Butler, AL, after her father, who was still a boy at the time, refused to address the man as "Sir". While under quarantine and witnessing the nation seethe with collective indignation and unrest, Ray felt her family history come bubbling to the surface.

"I was going crazy, wanting to yell, cry, hit something, run through the streets, stay locked indoors and sleep all at the same time," Ray explains. Amidst this confusion, Ray received a text from longtime collaborator Jake Wood stating he had "an opportunity to record a video, preferably with political commentary." Almost immediately Ray texted Wood back. "I told him I was going to write a song in the voice of a white overseer about how dirty the Negroes were, and that I wanted him to dress up like a field hand." Wood responded, "That sounds real bold. I'm in."

"Hambone Says" uses several musical genres to detail a history of racially motivated killings. The lyrics allude to recent events such as the murders of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery but also reference the 1967 Detroit riots and the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. "I wanted to transmit the exasperation, confusion and fury I saw in the streets and felt in my soul," Ray says.

Grappling with the music industry in a coma, and with no safe means of performing with others, Wood - who was the drummer in the San Francisco "Hamilton" company until production was halted in early March - took to Bay Area rooftops in search of a safe performance space. "Small rehearsal studios with poor ventilation prevented me from making music with others. A roof, however, is far safer, minus the whole falling-to-your-death risk." Wood adds that along with the safety of the outdoor setting, "you can't beat the views."

The track for "Hambone Says" was recorded live during the filming of the video. Releases on all platforms on Friday 09 October 2020.

Amelia Ray is a writer, composer, singer, multi-instrumentalist, arranger and the creator and host of "Up, Up & A Ray" - a weekly variety show. From March-May 2020 she organised The Quarantuned Music Festival - a series of 24-hour, worldwide, virtual music festival to benefit artists affected by COVID-19 cancellations.






Most read news of the week
International Singer Songwriter Tally Koren Offers The Magic Formula Of Hope And Self Believe To Overcome The Impact Of The Pandemic With A Selfmade Video
Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition, Out Today
Reggae Artist Trabass Aims For Billboard Once Again With Lincoln 3dot
Billie Eilish Reveals Official Music Video For "No Time To Die"
New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music
Gabriel Conte Surprises Fans With Heartfelt Musical Love Letter "I'm Not Sorry," Available Everywhere October 2nd
Weapons Of Anew Announce New Album 'Art Of War'
Kylie Morgan Releases New Song "Cuss A Little" Featuring Walker Hayes
Drake Says He Used To Date SZA On 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode 2'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0194490 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021073818206787 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how