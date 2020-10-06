Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 06/10/2020

Indian Rap Sensation G Deep Hits 1 Million Streams With "Girl Next Door," Featuring Rising Pakistani-American Superstar Joe Alam

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / G Deep) Indian rap sensation G Deep has once again proven he's here to stay — and this time, he's taking Pakistani rising star Joe Alam along for the ride.

In this historic collaboration, the two join forces and cross cultural divides to bring a catchy song called "Girl Next Door" to the masses.

And the public is catching on: more than 1 million people have streamed the hit track so far, and the numbers continue to climb more and more mainstream outlets take notice.

"I've wanted nothing more than to bring my music to the masses, no matter what the language or background," said G Deep exclusively. "I'm thrilled to be able to do that with "Girl Next Door," and what's more, I'm bringing along Joe Alam for the ride. Through music, we've shown that anything is possible, and even two cultures that don't normally 'come together' can do so with the right beat."

"Girl Next Door" features music by Harm Sandhu, with a video by The Sessionator, and is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube Music.

G-Force Marketing & Publicity is a full-service company specializing in digital marketing, branding, publicity services, and more. Originally founded in 2004 as Akasha Multimedia, G-Force Marketing & Publicity has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored worldwide film, television, print, digital, and radio placements for both blue-chip and independent clients. To schedule a call to discuss your needs, please call (646) 701-5995 during regular business hours (9A-5P, M-F, EST). Or, you may e-mail [email protected].

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit https://www.24-7pressrelease.com.






Most read news of the week
International Singer Songwriter Tally Koren Offers The Magic Formula Of Hope And Self Believe To Overcome The Impact Of The Pandemic With A Selfmade Video
Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition, Out Today
Reggae Artist Trabass Aims For Billboard Once Again With Lincoln 3dot
Billie Eilish Reveals Official Music Video For "No Time To Die"
New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music
Gabriel Conte Surprises Fans With Heartfelt Musical Love Letter "I'm Not Sorry," Available Everywhere October 2nd
Weapons Of Anew Announce New Album 'Art Of War'
Kylie Morgan Releases New Song "Cuss A Little" Featuring Walker Hayes
Drake Says He Used To Date SZA On 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode 2'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0253770 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024387836456299 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how