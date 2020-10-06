Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 06/10/2020

Nasum To Release New DVD "Blasting Shit To Bits" In December

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, October 6th, marks eight years to the day since the members of Sweden's legendary grindcore outfit Nasum put the band to its final rest with an emotionally and sonically pulverizing show at Stockholm's now defunct Debaser Medis venue.

To mark the occasion, film maker Michael Panduro, Nasum and Selfmadegod Records announce the December 2020 release of the DVD version of the concert/documentary film surrounding the band's final stand in 2012.

During its tenure, Nasum rose to become one of the most influential acts of the extreme underground. When lead singer Mieszko Talarczyk disappeared and died in the devastating and tragic tsunami of 2004, Nasum instantly ceased to exist. When the band's would-be 20th anniversary aproached in 2012, the band decided to put the band to final rest "the way it was supposed to end - exploding in a ferocious, blasting frenzy, not withering away at the mercy of tragedy."

The world tour took Nasum to more than 60 cities on almost every continent over the course of four months. Michael Panduro's film documents the final show in its intense, impassionate entirety, intertwined with interviews, behind the scenes footage and the band member's unhinged account of the band's rise and demise.

Three years after the cinematic premiere of the film, "Blasting shit to bits - The Final Show" will finally see a physical release. The DVD, released on December 18th 2020, includes the feature-length film, as well as 40 minutes of bonus material, including extended interviews and behind-the-scenes video.

Nasum: "Blasting Shit To Bits - The Final Show"
• Directed by Michael Panduro
• Release date: December 18th 2020 on DVD through Selfmadegod Records.
• Pre-order will start on October 20.

Nasum 2012 was:
Anders Jakobson - drums
Jesper Liveröd - bass and low vocals
Jon Lindqvist - guitars and low vocals
Urban Skytt - guitars
Keijo Niinimaa - vocals






Most read news of the week
International Singer Songwriter Tally Koren Offers The Magic Formula Of Hope And Self Believe To Overcome The Impact Of The Pandemic With A Selfmade Video
Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition, Out Today
Reggae Artist Trabass Aims For Billboard Once Again With Lincoln 3dot
Billie Eilish Reveals Official Music Video For "No Time To Die"
New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music
Gabriel Conte Surprises Fans With Heartfelt Musical Love Letter "I'm Not Sorry," Available Everywhere October 2nd
Weapons Of Anew Announce New Album 'Art Of War'
Kylie Morgan Releases New Song "Cuss A Little" Featuring Walker Hayes
Drake Says He Used To Date SZA On 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode 2'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0253720 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063817501068115 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how