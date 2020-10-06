Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 06/10/2020

Behind The Horror - Burn Up This Truth

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Metal combo Behind The Horror is a project of a different kind. Founded by the two brothers Gabriel (guitar) and Lucas (drums) Alves , the band laid the foundation for their musical career with their ep … And The Horror Begins in 2013. It is well known that siblings are similar, but there is one thing the two Alves brothers obviously share : their love of music, to be precise: metal music. Seven years after their debut EP, they deliver their first official full-length with Burn Up This Truth , from which they the single Heroes Die Alone in the form of a lyric video (see above). Thematically, this title is about a socially all-too-well-known phenomenon: that people are solely responsible for their actions and decisions and denounces the cliché that we sometimes have the feeling that everyone agrees with us. Sometimes it turns out that this is often due to our thirst for action, a mechanism that often deceives us. So you finally end it all on your own and realize that you have to walk the path of your life alone anyway, have to stand up for your agenda and - as painful as that sounds - will die alone.

Heroes Die Alone ends with a really full and powerful sound, which only vaguely announces what Gabriel and Lucas tear off the board just a few moments after the intro. With solid, fast drumming, which complex comes out of the speakers and paves the way for a progressive arrangement of modern Thrash Metal. In verse in the realm of speed, short progressive hooks are compulsory and thus deliver a complex game, which is accompanied by rock-solid guitar work. Behind The Horror succeeds with a good metal track, which is not only characterized by a reasonable arrangement and dexterity, as well as variation, but also makes a lot lyrically and vocally. The Thrash Metal influence is undeniable. This track by the Alves brothers achieves absolute perfection through the rich sound of the production.

More about Behind The Horror online:

Behind The Horror - Official Website:
https://behindthehorror.net/

Behind The Horror at Bandcamp:
https://behindthehorror.bandcamp.com/

Behind The Horror - Merch
https://www.redbubble.com/people/BehindTheHorror/shop

Behind The Horror on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/behindthehorror/

Listen to Behind The Horror on Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/artist/behind-the-horror/1310979405

Listen to Behind The Horror on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5hMpNTz1WBNyguj8Hcwvgj

Listen to Behind The Horror on Deezer:
https://www.deezer.com/artist/13537469






Most read news of the week
International Singer Songwriter Tally Koren Offers The Magic Formula Of Hope And Self Believe To Overcome The Impact Of The Pandemic With A Selfmade Video
Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition, Out Today
Reggae Artist Trabass Aims For Billboard Once Again With Lincoln 3dot
Billie Eilish Reveals Official Music Video For "No Time To Die"
New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music
Weapons Of Anew Announce New Album 'Art Of War'
Kylie Morgan Releases New Song "Cuss A Little" Featuring Walker Hayes
Drake Says He Used To Date SZA On 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode 2'
Shawn Mendes Releases New Single "Wonder" Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0251081 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027070045471191 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how