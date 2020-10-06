Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 06/10/2020

Salem's Childe - The Sin That Saves You

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indiana metal outfit Salem's ChiIde are long-time veterans of the metal scene, with the band's members having performed from basements to stadiums around the US. From individual appearances with various projects at events like the Milwaukee Metalfest, a US tour as direct support for Mushroom head, a stadium gig opening for Skillet, and more, the collective experience of the band's members means that Salem's Childe as a whole is no stranger to the national stage. Add to that local radio support and a sound that sets the band apart from its peers and it's no wonder why Salem's Childe is a known force with a recognizable name.

With influences that include Machine Head, Tool, Savatage, Lamb of God, and more, Salem's Childe offers a hard-hitting and violently energetic mix of melody and aggression. And while those influences are resonant in the band's sound, Salem's Childe has been described as having a genre-defying sound that stands on its own while being able to keep the company of bands like As I Lay Dying, In Flames, Godsmack, and others. Salem's Childe is a perfect storm of thrash, groove, prog, and modern hard rock that finds itself as equally at home in the mainstream as it does the underground.

In April of 2020, Salem's Childe inked an Artist Partnership deal with Pavement Entertainment, securing global digital distribution through Sony's The Orchard for their debut full-length album, "The Sin That Saves You." The album, recorded, mixed, and mastered by John Hehman at Bang Recording in Chesterton, IN, is described by the band as a "not-a-concept-record concept record". The twelve tracks on the album are thematically tied together both musically and lyrically, weaving together to form a loose (and unspecified) narrative that takes the listener on a journey of personal struggle and growth. The video for the record's lead single, the title track "The Sin That Saves You," interprets the song's lyrics through the lens of a US Army combat veteran struggling with PTSD, and addresses the veteran suicide crisis happening in the US. The single and video, along with pre-orders for the album released on September 11, 2020, with the song debuting on Apple Music's "Breaking Metal" playlist.

Salem's Childe's debut full-length record, "The Sin That Saves You" is slated for an October 9, 2020 release through Pavement Entertainment.

Salem's Childe is:
Johnny Oravsky - Vocals
Rob Salem - Guitar
Aaron Crick - Guitar
James Gates - Bass
Scott Earley - Drums

Official Website: https://www.salemschilde.com
YouTube: : https://www.youtube.com/salemschilde
Facebook: : https://www.facebook.com/salemschilde
lnstagram: : https://www.instagram.com/salemschilde
Bandcamp: https://salemschilde.bandcamp.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1FpTYwLwcFd2jmhw85O6w3






