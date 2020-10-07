Uprising Live To Be Released On November 13 In Celebration Of Bob Marley's 75th Anniversary

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Bob Marley
Estate and Eagle Records/Universal Music
celebrate Bob Marley's 75th anniversary with the release of Uprising Live, available for the first time on vinyl, with black vinyl 3LP and highly collectable, limited edition coloured vinyl 3LP.
The Uprising Tour ran in Europe
from May to July 1980 with five further dates in the USA in September. It was Bob Marley's final tour before his tragic death from cancer in May 1981 at the age of just 36. A few days after the release of the 'Uprising' album Marley played this now legendary live concert from Dortmund's Westfalenhalle on June 13th - showcasing Marley on superb form and delivering a set of hit singles and classic album tracks, including Could You Be Loved, Redemption Song and No Woman No Cry, to fans' roars of appreciation.
His musical messages of encouragement, hope and comfort remain as relevant now as the day they were written. This special 3LP edition is released to celebrate what would have been Bob Marley's 75th year.
TRACKLISTING:
Side A
1) Precious World
2) Slave Queen
3) Steppin' Out Of Babylon
4) That's The Way Jah Planned It
Side B
1) Marley Chant
2) Natural
Mystic
3) Positive Vibration
4) Revolution
5) I Shot The Sheriff
Side C
1) War / No More Trouble
2) Zimbabwe
3) Jamming
4) No Woman, No Cry
Side D
1) Zion Train
2) Exodus
3) Redemption Song
4) Could You Be Loved
Side E
1) Work
2) Natty Dread
3) Is This Love
4) Get Up, Stand Up
Side F
1) Coming In From The Cold
2) Lively Up Yourself
Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley
remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley
Facebook page drawing more than 70 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection, LEGEND, holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001).