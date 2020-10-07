Uprising Live To Be Released On November 13 In Celebration Of Bob Marley's 75th Anniversary





The Uprising Tour ran in

His musical messages of encouragement, hope and comfort remain as relevant now as the day they were written. This special 3LP edition is released to celebrate what would have been Bob Marley's 75th year.



TRACKLISTING:

Side A

1) Precious World

2) Slave Queen

3) Steppin' Out Of Babylon

4) That's The Way Jah Planned It



Side B

1) Marley Chant

2)

3) Positive Vibration

4) Revolution

5) I Shot The Sheriff



Side C

1) War / No More Trouble

2) Zimbabwe

3) Jamming

4) No Woman, No Cry



Side D

1) Zion Train

2) Exodus

3) Redemption Song

4) Could You Be Loved



Side E

1) Work

2) Natty Dread

3) Is This Love

4) Get Up, Stand Up



Side F

1) Coming In From The Cold

2) Lively Up Yourself



