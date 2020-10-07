Machine Gun Kelly's "Tickets To My Downfall" Debuts At No 1!





Lauded by Billboard for its "dazzlingly effective songs" and Vulture for its "punk rock excellence," MGK's fifth studio album has propelled him into a bonafide superstar in the rock world. After winning best alternative for "bloody valentine" last August at the 2020 VMA's, in addition to his role in the latest Netflix film Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx, MGK's ascension speaks to his tireless work ethic and sheer versatility.



Along with Machine Gun Kelly's Billboard 200 success, he continues his torrid run inside Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative chart with "my ex's best friend" and "bloody valentine" positioned at No. 6 and No. 9, respectively. In Canada, "my ex's best friend" reaches the Top 20, and "Bloody Valentine" continues to maintain its position in the Top 10 on alternative radio charts.



Machine Gun Kelly lands Billboard 200 No. 1 album with Tickets to My Downfall, selling a career-best 126,000 equivalent album units. The album also marks his first No.1 album in Canada. Machine Gun Kelly delivers the first rock album in 2020 to top the Billboard 200. Executive produced by luminary Travis Barker, MGK's fifth studio album bests his 2012's Lace Up and 2015's General Admission, which both debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The album features collaborations with Halsey, Trippie Redd, Iann Dior and blackbear. Earlier this week, fans were delighted to see MGK partner with NoCap to live stream a performance of his album Tickets to My Downfall in full on the legendary Roxy stage alongside Travis Barker. Next Thursday, October 8, fans can catch a full performance of his 2019 album Hotel Diablo from the stage of The Roxy.




