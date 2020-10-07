Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 07/10/2020

Machine Gun Kelly's "Tickets To My Downfall" Debuts At No 1!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Machine Gun Kelly lands Billboard 200 No. 1 album with Tickets to My Downfall, selling a career-best 126,000 equivalent album units. The album also marks his first No.1 album in Canada. Machine Gun Kelly delivers the first rock album in 2020 to top the Billboard 200. Executive produced by luminary Travis Barker, MGK's fifth studio album bests his 2012's Lace Up and 2015's General Admission, which both debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The album features collaborations with Halsey, Trippie Redd, Iann Dior and blackbear.

Lauded by Billboard for its "dazzlingly effective songs" and Vulture for its "punk rock excellence," MGK's fifth studio album has propelled him into a bonafide superstar in the rock world. After winning best alternative for "bloody valentine" last August at the 2020 VMA's, in addition to his role in the latest Netflix film Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx, MGK's ascension speaks to his tireless work ethic and sheer versatility.

Along with Machine Gun Kelly's Billboard 200 success, he continues his torrid run inside Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative chart with "my ex's best friend" and "bloody valentine" positioned at No. 6 and No. 9, respectively. In Canada, "my ex's best friend" reaches the Top 20, and "Bloody Valentine" continues to maintain its position in the Top 10 on alternative radio charts.

Earlier this week, fans were delighted to see MGK partner with NoCap to live stream a performance of his album Tickets to My Downfall in full on the legendary Roxy stage alongside Travis Barker. Next Thursday, October 8, fans can catch a full performance of his 2019 album Hotel Diablo from the stage of The Roxy.






Most read news of the week
International Singer Songwriter Tally Koren Offers The Magic Formula Of Hope And Self Believe To Overcome The Impact Of The Pandemic With A Selfmade Video
Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition, Out Today
Reggae Artist Trabass Aims For Billboard Once Again With Lincoln 3dot
New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music
Billie Eilish Reveals Official Music Video For "No Time To Die"
Weapons Of Anew Announce New Album 'Art Of War'
Kylie Morgan Releases New Song "Cuss A Little" Featuring Walker Hayes
Shawn Mendes Releases New Single "Wonder" Out Now
LA-Based Anson Releasing New Single "Runaway" On October 23; Track Appears On Upcoming Debut Album "A Note For You To Find..."




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202401 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002032995223999 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how