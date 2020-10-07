Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 07/10/2020

Kane Brown, Swae Lee And Khalid Team Up To Perform 'Be Like That' On The Billboard Music Awards

Kane Brown, Swae Lee And Khalid Team Up To Perform 'Be Like That' On The Billboard Music Awards
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) dick clark productions and NBC today announced new performers for the "2020 Billboard Music Awards," including superstars Doja Cat, Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs) will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Three-time 2020 BBMA nominee Kane Brown joins fellow nominees Swae Lee (4 nominations) and Khalid (12 nominations), tied for third-most nominations this year, for a world premiere performance of "Be Like That." Doja Cat, a first-time nominee this year, will make her BBMA debut performance with a medley of chart-topping hits.

Previously announced "2020 Billboard Music Awards" performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs, En Vogue, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone and SAINt JHN. Garth Brooks will receive the elite ICON Award, joining only eight other artists who have received the honor, and take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.

Fan-voted categories this year include Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is now open and available on TikTok, this year's primary voting platform, reflecting its increasing impact on music and role as a staging ground for chart-topping hits.

"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.
The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" are sponsored by TikTok and Xfinity.

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.
For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.






Most read news of the week
International Singer Songwriter Tally Koren Offers The Magic Formula Of Hope And Self Believe To Overcome The Impact Of The Pandemic With A Selfmade Video
Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition, Out Today
Reggae Artist Trabass Aims For Billboard Once Again With Lincoln 3dot
New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music
Billie Eilish Reveals Official Music Video For "No Time To Die"
Weapons Of Anew Announce New Album 'Art Of War'
Kylie Morgan Releases New Song "Cuss A Little" Featuring Walker Hayes
Shawn Mendes Releases New Single "Wonder" Out Now
LA-Based Anson Releasing New Single "Runaway" On October 23; Track Appears On Upcoming Debut Album "A Note For You To Find..."




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0205431 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021731853485107 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how