Michael W. Smith Releases Powerful Music Video For 'Conversation'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic singer and songwriter Michael W. Smith has released the powerful music video for his song " Conversation " today, set to a stripped down version of the track.Featured on Smith's 2018 A Million Lights pop album, " Conversation " is more relevant than ever."As I watched all the turmoil and division going on in the country, I couldn't stop thinking about this song. I really wanted to create a music video to spark an open dialogue and hopefully evoke some positive change. I think the lyrics really speak to that as well and are more timely than ever," Smith says.Director, Scott McDaniel, chose exceptionally versatile and commanding imagery to capture Smith's vision of unity for the video. Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY® Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. His recent USA Today, Yahoo! Music and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and Parade, Good Morning America-featured and GRAMMY nominated live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. Inspired by Surrounded Smith hosted "A Night to Pray, Worship and Be Awakened," the energy, passion and unity of the event is captured as it happened on AWAKEN: The Surrounded Experience, which was released February, 2019. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.



