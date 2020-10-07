Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 07/10/2020

Travis Release New Track 'Waving At The Window'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Co-produced by both Fran and Robin Baynton (Coldplay, Florence & The Machine), and recorded at RAK Studio, 10 Songs is about the way life comes at love and what love does to weather those challenges. It's grown-up. There's sizzling synergy in abundance and benefits from the almost psychic sense of mutual attunement that comes from being in a band whose line-up hasn't changed in its entire collective lifetime.

10 Songs is available as Standard CD, Heavyweight vinyl plus Deluxe 2CD and Deluxe 2LP (red and blue vinyl) including 10 Demos. In addition to the limited edition 10" of "Valentine", the band's official store features exclusive album merch bundles with limited signed art prints.






