Of Monsters And Men Team Up With Muna For "Visitor" Remix

Regarding "Visitor," co-lead vocalist and guitarist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Of Monsters and Men announce they have teamed up with American indie pop band MUNA for the official remix of "Visitor." The remix brings a different perspective to the track while retaining it's enchanting sonic vibe.!Released last month "Visitor" has already been making a strong impression with nearly 4 million global streams, capturing #1 Greatest Gainer at radio coming in at #16 at Triple A and #30 at Alternative. The success adds to the band's nearly 4.6 billion global streams across their impressive catalogue and "Visitor" is the first song off a new body of work coming at the top of 2021 in celebration of the group's tenth anniversary together.Regarding "Visitor," co-lead vocalist and guitarist Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir commented, "'Visitor' is a song about disconnection and being on the fringe of change, seeing everything you once knew disappear, and finding yourself in the role of the visitor. It was written and recorded when the world was a completely different place, but the post-apocalyptic world of the video seems fitting. We shot the music video for it in Iceland in the freezing cold of February right before the pandemic hit. We are so very excited to finally share this song with you. Much love."



