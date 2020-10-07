Disciples Debut New Single "I Got You" On Ministry Of Sound











" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following hits such as "Only The Gods" and "Better On My Own", the platinum-selling UK trio Disciples is back with a new single " I Got You " debuting on the iconic Ministry of Sound imprint. Available on all streaming platforms now, " I Got You " is a distinguished dance anthem with a combination of ethereal summer vibes and energetic kick drums. Delivering signature vocals from the trio's very own Duvall and Luke Mac, " I Got You " brings a vibe of happiness needed in 2020.'it's been a while since we've been this excited about a new single.' He continues, 'the time feels right to drop a feel-good record when the whole world needs a bit of positivity. Not only are we releasing a new wave of music, we're doing it on one of the sickest dance labels on the planet, Ministry of Sound.' - Duvall of Disciples on releasing new music. I Got You " marks a fresh chapter in the Disciples musical journey, as they embark on numerous exciting releases in the works for the months ahead.



