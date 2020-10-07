Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/10/2020

Disciples Debut New Single "I Got You" On Ministry Of Sound

Disciples Debut New Single "I Got You" On Ministry Of Sound
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following hits such as "Only The Gods" and "Better On My Own", the platinum-selling UK trio Disciples is back with a new single "I Got You" debuting on the iconic Ministry of Sound imprint. Available on all streaming platforms now, "I Got You" is a distinguished dance anthem with a combination of ethereal summer vibes and energetic kick drums. Delivering signature vocals from the trio's very own Duvall and Luke Mac, "I Got You" brings a vibe of happiness needed in 2020.




'it's been a while since we've been this excited about a new single.' He continues, 'the time feels right to drop a feel-good record when the whole world needs a bit of positivity. Not only are we releasing a new wave of music, we're doing it on one of the sickest dance labels on the planet, Ministry of Sound.' - Duvall of Disciples on releasing new music.
"I Got You" marks a fresh chapter in the Disciples musical journey, as they embark on numerous exciting releases in the works for the months ahead.






