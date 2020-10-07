Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 07/10/2020

Tip "T.I." Harris' The L.I.B.R.A Album To Arrive 10/16 Ft. John Legend, Lil Baby, Rick Ross & More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music and entertainment icon Tip "T.I." Harris announces his highly anticipated 11th solo studio album The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) will be released via Grand Hustle on October 16th and include features from an all-star lineup of Benny The Butcher, Domani, Jadakiss, Jeremih, John Legend, Lil Baby, Rahky, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg and Young Thug.
With 10 days till the album release, T.I. has partnered with AllHipHop to give back to the fans and launch The L.I.B.R.A Stimulus Package - a 10-day $12K giveaway where participants will pick their favorite track from T.I.'s 10 studio albums starting with his debut release I'm Serious. Every day, a contest participant will be randomly selected to win $1,200.

Last month, T.I. celebrated his 40th birthday and released the self-directed visual for his latest single "Ring" feat. Young Thug. Directed by T.I. and Phillyflyboy, the vibrant music video features the two Atlantan trap stars out-styling each other. Released via Grand Hustle, the track is produced by DY Krazy and Chopsquad DJ .






