Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 07/10/2020

Mario Drops New Video "Mars"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mario is taking us to outer space in the new video for his blazing new single, "Mars." The song is set to feature on his upcoming album "Closer to Mars" due October 16th. Mario has long been a consistent force in the R&B world. While many of his peers veered into other genres, he has remained true to his R&B roots. Since going independent, he has continued to churn out many R&B gems. Closer to Mars is his first collection of songs since his 2018 album Dancing Shadows. Since then he has been busy building his acting resume. He starred in the last two seasons of FOX's Empire and starred in the TV broadcast of Rent: Live.

"Mars" is the follow-up to Mario's viral hit "Closer" which gained notoriety from #CloserChallenge on Tik Tok. The song is a nice slice of Grown R&B. The sensual song is filled with plenty of astronomy inspired innuendos, and the song's out of this world video takes us on a sexual odyssey. The red tinted visual plays perfectly with the Mars theme. The video opens with him watching a shuttle blast off on a voyage to Mars with his love interest. When she tells him about how hard her day has been and her need for something to take her to another world, he proceeds to warn her that she better be ready for what he has in store. The song definitely has us amped to hear what he has in store on the new project.






Most read news of the week
New Amazon Original Songs From Max Richter, Chad Lawson, Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson And Ludovico Einaudi Available Now On Amazon Music
LA-Based Anson Releasing New Single "Runaway" On October 23; Track Appears On Upcoming Debut Album "A Note For You To Find..."
Megan Thee Stallion Protests Breonna Taylor Ruling On 'SNL'
Depravity Premiere New Song & Video "Cantankerous Butcher" From Upcoming New Album "Grand Malevolence"
Apple Original Films To Premiere "Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You" Documentary, Friday, October 23 On Apple Tv+
Lupe Fiasco + Soundtrakk Release 'Tape Tape' Featuring Two New Trap Singles "Oh Yes" And "Apologetic"
Music Mogul Lil Wayne Drops New Single "NFL" Ft. Gudda Gudda & Hoodybaby
Dawn Landes Releases New Album "ROW"
October 2020 CD Club Titles Available Now From Varese Sarabande Records




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0205269 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0033648014068604 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how