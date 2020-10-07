Trey Songz Reveals 'Back Home' Tracklist





22. "Noah Love" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of its release on Friday, Trey Songz has revealed the tracklist for his eighth studio album Back Home. In addition to the title track with Summer Walker, the 22-track set features appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Davido, and Swae Lee. Leading up to the album's release, he also dropped a series of tracks including "Two Ways," "Circles," and the powerful anthem "2020 Riots: How Many Times." The project closes with "Noah Love," dedicated to his young son."I wanna make the kind of R&B that inspired me to sing. The songs that makes you love, the ones that make cry and the ones that make you smile, laugh and dance," said Trey. "Music is the soundtrack that plays while we live our lives, and I wanna be there for my fans while they are living through this truly special time that we'll never forget. I say I'm Back Home because the music feels that way. I hope you feel the same."Back Home marks the follow-up to 2017's Tremaine, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.On Monday, Trey revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," he told fans. Back Home arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.Back Home Tracklist:1. "Be My Guest"2. "Save It"3. "Hands On"4. " Lost & Found 5. " Circles 6. " Round & Round 7. "Two Ways"8. " Hit Different 9. "Cats Got My Tongue"10. " Back Home " feat. Summer Walker11. "On Top of Me"12. " On Call " feat. Ty Dolla $ign13. "Nobody's Watchin"14. " Sleepless Nights " feat. Davido15. "GLA"16. "Rain" feat. Swae Lee17. "Tug of War"18. " All This Love 19. "OG Lovelude"20. "2020 Riots: How Many Times"21. "I Know A Love"22. "Noah Love"



