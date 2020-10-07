NTWRK, The Definitive Video Commerce Platform For Millennials And Gen Z, Celebrates Its Second Anniversary





https://www.linkedin.com/company/thentwrk/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) October 10, 2020 marks the two-year anniversary of NTWRK, the video commerce platform that has become the go-to source for shopping and inspiration among Millennials and Gen Z. NTWRK seamlessly blends entertainment and commerce, giving brands, artists, and personalities the ability to create original content and sell exclusive products to their global audience. The innovative model of daily exclusive product drops, live videos, engaging hosts, seamless native purchases, and social distribution creates a high energy and wide-reaching experience for partners and users.A driving force behind this quick yet staggering success is Aaron Levant, the 37-year-old CEO of NTWRK. By focusing on bringing meaningful experiences directly to consumers' hands - and leveraging his experience starting festivals and brand partnerships with Pharrell Williams and other A-listers - Levant took NTWRK from an idea to the definitive mobile-first video shopping platform and what Fast Company calls "the QVC for Gen Z."Read more about how NTWRK is shaping the future of livestream shopping via Fast Company: https://www.fastcompany.com/90543115/ntwrk-virtual-transfer-event-wants-to-recreate-the-magic-of-a-complexcon-for-the-covid-eraNTWRK now has almost two million registered users and the company's total monthly audience is upwards of ten million. NTWRK's sales have grown almost 300% year over year. Additionally, NTWRK targets the most sought after and hard to reach demographic: 85% of NTWRK's users are between the ages of 18-34.NTWRK will celebrate their anniversary with an inaugural shopping event to take place on October 10th. The event will bring together brands and artists for a massive shoppable livestream featuring exclusive drops, celebrity guests and surprise giveaways. With more than 20 drops during the event, the curated lineup of brands and artists will touch on some of NTWRK's greatest 2020 releases, as well as, give exclusive and first peek access to unreleased products across art, fashion, sneakers, and collectibles.NTWRK has had a tremendous first two years and here are some of their milestones:NTWRK RAISED OVER $1.3M WITH ARTIST TAKASHI MURAKAMI FOR BLACK LIVES MATTERIn July 2020, NTWRK launched a drawing for a chance to purchase exclusive, limited-edition prints inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement from renowned contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Over $1.3M in proceeds were donated to U.S. organizations fighting for social justice and racial equality including Color of Change, Communities United Against Police Brutality, and Equal Justice Initiative.TRANSFER FESTIVAL: THE FIRST OF ITS KINDIn August 2020, NTWRK launched its first virtual festival and its most successful initiative yet, TRANSFER. The festival featured 30+ performances, panels, and product drops from a impressive lineup of artist and brand partnerships: J Balvin x Guess, Pharrell Williams x Adidas, CNCPTS x Vans, BAIT x Astro Boy, Silk Expression by CLOT x NIKE + Medicom Toy, ATMOS x Adidas, Ready Made x Futura Laboratories, Modernica x Dr. Woo, and more. Here's HYPEBEAST's countdown of the festival's top ten drops.During TRANSFER, NTWRK and TikTok teamed up with artist and designer Joshua Vides to launch an exclusive limited-edition apparel collection. Inspired by TiKTok's wildly popular "fit check" videos, the collaboration came to life through an exclusive product collection with Vides and was available for a limited time through TikTok and the NTWRK app. Adweek highlighted this event as TikTok's first shoppable livestream.BEYOND THE STREETS CURATED BY ROGER GASTMANFollowing the success of TRANSFER, NTWRK will unveil its second virtual festival, BEYOND THE STREETS this December 5-6. This two-day virtual art fair will be curated by Roger Gastman, the founder of the 2018 and 2019 exhibitions Beyond the Streets, a producer of the 2010 Academy Award nominated film, Exit Through the Gift Shop, and a curator of the largest graffiti exhibition Art In the Streets (2011) at the MoCA in Los Angeles. The first round of artists confirmed to participate are Felipe Pantone, Mister Cartoon, DABSMYLA, Kenny Scharf, The Rammellzee Estate, Andre Saraiva, and Patrick Martinez. Read more through The New York Times.NTWRK INVESTS IN FAZE CLANIn April 2020, NTWRK led Faze Clan's $40M round of fundraising. Faze Clan is the largest gaming and esports organization in the world. The exclusive partnership granted NTWRK the direct-to-consumer rights to FaZe Clan's products and allows them to do limited-edition Faze Clan merchandise drops. Read more via Forbes.NAMED ONE OF LINKEDIN'S TOP STARTUPSNTWRK was named one of LinedIn's 2020 Top Startups, which ranks the top 50 startups that have stood out this year. Read more via LinkedIn and Forbes.NTWRK HAS WORKED WITH SOME OF THE BIGGEST STARS AND BRANDS IN THE WORLD TO DROP EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTSBillie Eilish, LeBron James, J Balvin, Odell Beckham Jr. Jonah Hill, DJ Khaled, Takashi Murakami, Matthew Williams, Blake Griffin, Gary Vaynerchuk, A$AP Ferg, Adidas, Beats by Dre, Nike, Levi's, New Balance, Puma, NBA, AT&T, Doritos, Timberland, Foot Locker, NFL, Asics, Nickelodeon, Interscope Records, Warner BrothersNTWRK on the web:https://shorefire.com/roster/ntwrkhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/thentwrk/



