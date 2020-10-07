Sharone Releases Official Music Video For "Can We Pretend;" New Album, 'Morbid Illusion', Out 5/28/2021!





This unique rock artist is destined for success in the metal and goth rock realm. Look out for more new music from Sharone coming very soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the critical success of her 2019 released Reflection LP, Denver, CO based, dark rock artist SHARONE has revealed the official music video for her new single, "Can We Pretend." Mixed and mastered by Nick Nodurft at Rusty Sun Audio and the video directed and produced by Kyle Lamar at Digital Myle, "Can We Pretend" is the first single off of the enigmatic artist's upcoming album, Morbid Illusion, due out 5/28/2021 via Devil Inside Records. The second single, "Fade Away," will be revealed on Halloween."'Can We Pretend' is about living a lie, and hiding behind a facade that's destroying you from the inside out." - SHARONESharone erupted onto the Denver music scene as a solo artist in 2014 playing local DIY venues; since then she has gone on to play venues such as Marquis Theater, Bluebird Theater, and Gothic Theater, playing festivals, and opening for bands such as One-Eyed-Doll, The Birthday Massacre, Fuel, Saving Abel, Davey Suicide, Tantric, Hell's Belles, Stitched Up Heart, and Puddle Of Mudd. The atmospheric and melodramatic music of Evanescence and the psychedelic blues of Black Sabbath inspired Sharone to start performing her music live with a full rock band backing her. Despite sustaining a dark and melancholy tone on recordings, the gothic artist's live shows are nothing short of energetic, full of heavy piano riffs, pulsing rhythms, and enthralling theatrics. From emerging from a coffin to jumping off of monitors and captivating contortions, Sharone captures the interest of each audience member through her piercing stage chemistry with her live musicians, and her ever-growing theatrics. In the spring of 2017, the singer left her mark on the Denver music scene with the release of her first rock album 'Storm'. Following the release, dove deeper into her writing, and came back stronger than ever with the reincarnation of her dark sound: 'Enchiridion of Nightmares' (2018)."Like a series of dark fairy tales, Enchiridion of Nightmares the new album from dark [rocker] Sharone, captivates, seduces, and haunts. Each of its notes, let alone songs, comes with a shadow to [her] beauty, melancholy to [her] light, and intimacy to [her] grandeur with it all colluding in an adventure which just steals the imagination from everyday reality. There is a rich cinematic and theatre-esque feel to Enchiridion of Nightmares which equally adds to its captivation; indeed its songs entwine an influence of horror movies, vintage and modern, into their personal nightmares. With just as richly layered and dramatic sounds to its exploration, the album is a persistent unveiling of new twists and shadows listen by listen. On our first meeting intrigue soaked the pleasure, through a couple more captivation, each subsequent listen leading to the inescapable bewitchment these words spring from." -The Ringmaster ReviewSharone followed up the release with three exhilarating summer and fall tours, reaching audiences across the western, central, and eastern United States, and spent the remainder of 2019 recording her third studio album 'Reflection', which was released December 7th, 2019."[Sharone] showed that she was adept at harnessing the chaos on her previous couple of albums and she's really turning the gothic-art-pop-rock up on her latest long-player. It's packed with dark fairytales and swooping riffs as well as more theatrical invention that you'd find at the Royal Shakespeare Company." - The Crack MagazineIn summary absolute female power, which reminds of Evanescence and Tarja Turunen. This talented singer makes you curious about her live performances!" - Stormbringer.atSharone really pushes out the emotions and passion she has for music with this album. It is full of fantastic piano chords and guitar riffs that really show off her band's talent as a whole. I am excited to see what she releases in the future and will keep an eye out for it. In the Spring of 2020, Sharone signed with Devil Inside Records, and began working on her fourth studio album. The first single "Can We Pretend" was released July 24th, and has been the young rocker's most successful release to date.This unique rock artist is destined for success in the metal and goth rock realm. Look out for more new music from Sharone coming very soon.



