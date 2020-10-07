Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 07/10/2020

Praise From Wonderland Magazine Jovian, Releases New Track 'Better' - Accompanied By An Equally Wowing Video!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn-based hip-hop and R&B recording artist Jovian is merging sounds in a way truly only he can, born with the rare disorder, synesthesia. Able to smell, taste, hear, feel and see colours in his head that he's never seen before, he treats the sounds he creates with similar otherworldliness, as evidenced on his recently released single, Better. Making music as, in his own words, "he can't be a star traveller", Better is accompanied by a super-chilled, hyper-cool video and comes in the wake of the huge worldwide success of his single, Timothée Chalamet.

Better, is a bouncy, airy bop, perfect for a summer afternoon. Jovian's Weeknd-esque vocals float beautifully over the ethereal synth and soft guitar backing, creating a simplistic yet totally dreamy soundscape that washes you away whilst still remaining pointed and catchy. Showcasing not only Jovian's effortless vocals but also his extremely elegant flow, Better is accompanied by an equally wowing video, the prefect introduction to an exciting up-and-coming talent!

Originally drawn to music to deal with depression, anxiety and body dysmorphia, Jovian went to acting school for 11 years (where he met Timothée Chalamet, the inspiration behind his previous single), giving him the skills to create music which is vulnerable, raw and honest storytelling. Of Puerto Rican heritage, he struggled with mental health issues until turning to music as an outlet for both his frustrations and creativity. Alongside his synesthesia, Jovian found himself with a unique view of the world which comes across in his music, a constantly changing tapestry of styles which can see his voice effortlessly switching from falsetto to rap.

"In 2013 I was sitting on the toilet and a passing thought came where I told myself: "Maybe I should take [anti-depressant] Lexapro?" and in that moment I promised myself I would either kill myself right there in the bathroom or choose happiness. There was no way I was going to allow myself to feel 'faux happiness' from a pill and be a slave to the pharmaceutical industry. Clearly I chose happiness because I'm here currently speaking about it. From that day on I promised myself I'd use music and any other art form as an outlet for my mental sensations. Since then, it's my duty to not only expose Hip Hop to people who are ignorant or hateful towards this genre that saved my life but also expose artistic outlets to kids who deal with what I dealt with mentally but may not be encouraged to create or even think about their feelings. I cannot allow kids, especially kids of colour, to feel alone during those times"
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jjjjovian
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jovian?igshid=q7ofzaqjdhk1
Website: https://jovian.earth
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1Jq3iMRsRwvfpRDz9Xcbjf
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQ2ghmrttX3OMfeEsTdA7w/videos






