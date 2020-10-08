Justin Bieber & Crocs Turn Up For The Biggest Croctober Launch To Date





(NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced a first-ever collaboration with Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber. The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog pulls inspiration from the signature yellow of Bieber's personal clothing brand, drew house, and includes eight custom Jibbitz charms designed to match his good vibes and laid-back style.Partnering with Bieber, a long-time Crocs fan and advocate for comfortable fashion, brings to life yet another authentic collaboration from Crocs, whose " Come As You Are " mantra advocates being comfortable in your own shoes. In addition to appearing for the first time publicly in his collaboration on October 6th, Bieber further teased the exclusive drop on his Instagram and Twitter accounts when he took on the "real or cake challenge" and cut into a shoe that turned out to be an all-too-realistic cake replica of his new Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clogs."As an artist, it's important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally," said Justin Bieber. "With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear."Bieber, a loyal brand fan, has been spotted sporting Crocs™ shoes many times over the years. From running errands to studio trips, the musician has given a glimpse into the multitude of colorful Classic Clogs and Jibbitz™ charms that make up his collection."Croctober is a monumental time of year for Crocs fans, so it made sense to up the ante by collaborating with an authentic fan - and one of the world's biggest superstars - Justin Bieber," said Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing for Crocs. "Having a creative of Justin's caliber wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn't gone unnoticed. But it's his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting."Bieber's brand-new smash single, "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, reached #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week, and broke his own single-day career best for YouTube views. With over 55 million monthly Spotify listeners, Bieber is among the platforms most-listened-to artists globally. He has also recently surpassed an astounding 148 million Instagram followers. CHANGES, his fifth studio album, debuted at #1 on the U.S. album chart, netting over 1 million in first week global consumption. "Justin Bieber: Seasons," the 10-episode YouTube Originals documentary series shattered records as the most viewed premiere ever of a YT Original series in its first week. Bieber has now officially become the first artist to cross the threshold of 50 million YouTube subscribers, giving him far-and-away the #1 artist channel on YouTube.This limited-edition collaboration will be released globally on Tuesday, October 13th for $59.99 across select Crocs and partner e-commerce channels. The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog will also be sold at select Crocs retail stores in China and South Korea, as well as on www.thehouseofdrew.com. 




