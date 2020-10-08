Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 08/10/2020

R3HAB Remix Of Steven Malcolm's 'Fuego' Hits Half A Million Streams!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's the hip hop-turned-dance collaboration which is turning heads all over the industry - the R3HAB remix of Steven Malcolm and Shaggy's duo song, 'Fuego' has already reached half a million streams.

It's an update to the already on-the-pulse song from rising hip-hop legend Steven Malcolm, who teamed up with dancehall legend Shaggy to release the track.

Now with the added expertise of DJ/producer R3HAB, the track has seen an even bigger audience, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.






Most read news of the week
Apple Original Films To Premiere "Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You" Documentary, Friday, October 23 On Apple Tv+
NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76' And 'NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas'
Music Mogul Lil Wayne Drops New Single "NFL" Ft. Gudda Gudda & Hoodybaby
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 From Cancer
Disney Goes Classical Featuring Music From A Lifetime Of Family Favourites As You've Never Heard It Before Including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin & More, Out Now
A Musical Celebration Of The Spanish-Speaking World For Kids
Indian Rap Sensation G Deep Hits 1 Million Streams With "Girl Next Door," Featuring Rising Pakistani-American Superstar Joe Alam
New Music From Tijuana Punks DFMK; 15 Track Self-Titled Album Out October 9
MTV's Global Music Special MTV Unplugged Presents "Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0233431 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023510456085205 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how