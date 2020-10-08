R3HAB Remix Of Steven Malcolm's 'Fuego' Hits Half A Million Streams!





Now with the added expertise of DJ/producer R3HAB, the track has seen an even bigger audience, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's the hip hop-turned-dance collaboration which is turning heads all over the industry - the R3HAB remix of Steven Malcolm and Shaggy's duo song, 'Fuego' has already reached half a million streams.It's an update to the already on-the-pulse song from rising hip-hop legend Steven Malcolm, who teamed up with dancehall legend Shaggy to release the track.Now with the added expertise of DJ/producer R3HAB, the track has seen an even bigger audience, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.



