Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/10/2020

Billie Eilish Announces Global Livestream Concert Where Do We Go? The Livestream, To Air On October 24

Billie Eilish Announces Global Livestream Concert Where Do We Go? The Livestream, To Air On October 24
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five-time GRAMMY Award winning artist Billie Eilish announces details for her first ever global livestream concert. WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM, will be hosted on Billie's website and powered by the Maestro interactive streaming platform. The one-of-a-kind experience concert, with interactive production by lili Studios, will be LIVE from Billie's native Los Angeles on Saturday, October 24 at 6PM EST. Following the live performance, all ticket holders will also have access for 24 hours to replay the show on-demand.

From now through October 12 at 12AM EST, early ticket buyers will gain exclusive access to Billie Eilish merchandise at a special discounted price. Additional exclusive Billie Eilish merchandise will also be revealed and available from now until show day for all ticket holders. Proceeds from select items will go towards Crew Nation, a charitable fund created to help support the countless crew members affected by events and concert cancelations in 2020. To find out more about ways to get involved, donate, buy merchandise or apply for relief, head to: livenation.com/crewnation.

As part of the livestream's experience, fans will also receive a Postmates code for free delivery in the U.S. to complement WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM with a delivery from their favorite local restaurant. Codes valid until Sunday, October 25 at 11:59 EST.






Most read news of the week
Apple Original Films To Premiere "Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You" Documentary, Friday, October 23 On Apple Tv+
NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76' And 'NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas'
Music Mogul Lil Wayne Drops New Single "NFL" Ft. Gudda Gudda & Hoodybaby
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 From Cancer
Disney Goes Classical Featuring Music From A Lifetime Of Family Favourites As You've Never Heard It Before Including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin & More, Out Now
A Musical Celebration Of The Spanish-Speaking World For Kids
Indian Rap Sensation G Deep Hits 1 Million Streams With "Girl Next Door," Featuring Rising Pakistani-American Superstar Joe Alam
New Music From Tijuana Punks DFMK; 15 Track Self-Titled Album Out October 9
MTV's Global Music Special MTV Unplugged Presents "Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0277250 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025050640106201 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how