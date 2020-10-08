Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 08/10/2020

David Bowie Biopic Stardust Will Premiere At Rome Film Festival

David Bowie Biopic Stardust Will Premiere At Rome Film Festival
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The upcoming David Bowie biopic "Stardust" will be released by I Wonder Pictures in Italy, and will make its premiere at the Rome Film Festival later this month.

The film stars Johnny Flynn as the iconic rock star: a 24-year-old David Bowie who embarks on his first trip to America, only to be met with a world not yet ready for him. The film reveals the inspirations and life events that gave birth to Bowie's iconic alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, charting the transformation of one of the world's greatest cultural icons.

The film was directed by Gabriel Range and written by Range and Christopher Bell.

Andrea Romeo, I Wonder CEO, said: "Gabriel Range has made an incredibly ambitious and elegant film, revealing an extraordinary actor in Johnny Flynn. We are delighted to bring it to Italian cinemas."

Range said: "In such a difficult year I'm thrilled to have a physical launchpad for the film with Rome Film Festival, and I cannot wait for international audiences to discover the film!"






