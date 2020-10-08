BENEE Wraps Successful Multi-City Tour In New Zealand And Unveils Global Livestream For Final Night





BENEE is teaming up with Live Nation and Republic Records to deliver an exclusive livestream of her tour finale from Auckland's

This will be the world's first livestreamed show in front of a sold-out arena audience since concerts have returned.

The show will be livestreamed and available to ticketholders on Saturday October 17 at: 9.20pm NZDT

A full replay of the show will then be available on Saturday October 17 for fans globally - this will occur at 1:00pm PDT/4:00pm EDT/9:00pm BST/10:00pm CEST

Ticket holders will then be able to access the stream on-demand for 48 hours following the performance. For complete livestream and ticket information visit: www.beneemusic.com



The 'Supalonely' singer, who has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,



BENEE has already performed sold out shows across the UK, Europe, the USA and Australia before the lockdown began and is thrilled by the chance to return to live performance this month. She opened her tour last week with sold-out shows through New Zealand on her way to her hometown double header at

"Musicians from all over the place are missing the live connection with their supporters right now so I feel incredibly lucky to be able to get back on stage," she says. "I'm so excited that we're streaming the Auckland show, it means we can bring my fans from all over into the room with us."



