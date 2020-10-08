Volbeat Announces 'Hokus Bonus' Record Store Day Black Friday Release



5. Die To Live (Michael Vox Version) - 3:03‡ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Volbeat announces their Record Store Day Black Friday release, Hokus Bonus: a vinyl-only compilation of 'bonus tracks' from special and international editions of the band's previous albums. Limited to 3,000 copies, the LP features brand new cover art from long-time Volbeat illustrator Karsten Sand and will be pressed on "Magician's Smoke" colored vinyl. Hokus Bonus brings several songs such as "Slaytan," "Under The Influence," and "Immortal But Destructable" to the vinyl format for the first time ever, and includes early versions of fan-favorites "Evelyn," "Black Rose," and "Die To Live." The album also marks the first time that the European smash hit single " For Evigt " will be commercially available on vinyl in North America."We all spend a lot of time in record stores both at home and on tour," said the band, "and bringing these songs to vinyl, some of them for the first time ever, brings us great joy. We hope our fans are looking forward to Record Store Day Black Friday as much as we are!"Hokus Bonus will be available November 27th at independent record stores participating in Record Store Day. For a full list, visit https://recordstoreday.com/Stores.VOLBEAT emerged from Copenhagen in 2001. Since then, they've tirelessly clawed their way to hard rock's upper echelon with endless touring, a string of seven beloved full-length albums which have sold 2.5 M copies in the US alone, and eight #1s on the mainstream rock airplaychart. Their 2010 album Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, which features hit singles "A Warrior's Call" and "Heaven Nor Hell," has received RIAA Gold Certification. 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, which includes the Grammy nominated "Room 24" and is also certified Gold, bowed at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 upon release, marking the highest U.S. chart entry for a Danish act since 1997. A distinction that Volbeat topped in 2016 when Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie debuted at #4. The band also released Let's Boogie! Live At Telia Parken, a concert film and album documenting their landmark 2017 Copenhagen show in front of 48,250 fans, the largest show a Danish band has ever performed in Denmark. Their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, was released on August 2nd, 2019 and has spawned the hit singles "Last Day Under The Sun," "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)" and "Leviathan."HOKUS BONUS Track list:Side A:1. Rebel Angel - 3:25*2. Angelf - 1:303. Ecotone - 3:474. Lola Montez (Harp Version) - 4:28 *5. Evelyn (Early Michael Vox Version) - 3:29*6. Slaytan - 0:59‡Side B:1. For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen) - 4:43*2. Black Rose (Michael Vox Version) - 3:58‡3. Under The Influence - 4:32‡4. Immortal But Destructible - 4:35‡5. Die To Live (Michael Vox Version) - 3:03‡



