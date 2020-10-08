Roe Keeps It Sultry In New Video "I Like"





"I'm so in love with this video, it's very much my vibe. She's got all my favorite things: glamour, elegance, a little sweet, a little spicy. Just like champagne lol . I think people will like what I'm giving. It compliments the record & I'm very excited about it," ROE said of her debut single's visual. 'I like' is the latest song written by the songstress, with her other work being featured in TV shows like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California native and R&B songstress ROE, stuns in sultry new visual for her debut single, "I Like." The video is set in a ultra fabulous Bel Air estate, setting the tone for her glamorous performance with overtures of love and lust.As a songwriter to top music stars, such as Mary J. Blige, Usher, and Normani, ROE's own single is nothing short of the written perfection she has delivered for other artists. " I Like " is a 90's throwback to chart topping hit "I Like The Way (Kissing Game)" by Hi-Five. The singer's misty and salacious romance between two lovers are very much in tune with each other."I'm so in love with this video, it's very much my vibe. She's got all my favorite things: glamour, elegance, a little sweet, a little spicy. Just like champagne lol . I think people will like what I'm giving. It compliments the record & I'm very excited about it," ROE said of her debut single's visual. 'I like' is the latest song written by the songstress, with her other work being featured in TV shows like Empire and Star. The multi-faceted songwriter also has had collaborations with Tiësto, The Him, and Sachi.



