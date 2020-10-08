Kelly Rowland Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child





The couple decided to expand their family and she got pregnant right away, much to her surprise. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" says Rowland, 39.



However, she was hesitant to share the news publicly because of the state of the world. "But you still want to remind people that life is important," adds Rowland, whose pregnancy cravings include chocolate and peanut butter. "And being able to have a child… I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

This will be the second child for Rowland and Weatherspoon, whose son Titan turns 6 in November.



Rowland reflected on what it's like to raise a

And despite her focus on family, she hasn't forgotten about music. She continues to work on her fifth solo album, which will reflect her personal experiences including her 2018 reunion with her biological father. "I like to touch on everything. I want it to feel very organic, coming from me," she said.



