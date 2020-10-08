BBC Music Introducing Live 2020 Launches With HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt, Arlo Parks And Moses Boyd Among Those Set To Take Part





A full programme for the event will be announced in the forthcoming weeks. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) BBC Music Introducing LIVE is one of the UK's biggest, fastest-growing and most exciting music industry events, supporting and inspiring the next generation of industry leaders, artists and creatives. This year's event will take place digitally for the first time, with a week-long programme bringing audiences an array of live performances, masterclasses, talks and interactive sessions featuring high profile BBC Music Introducing alumni, industry experts and special guests.The event will kick off on Saturday 24 October, where each of the 36 local Introducing radio shows will broadcast a 30-minute Masterclass, with hundreds of music industry experts sharing their insider knowledge to provide invaluable support for emerging home-grown talent as they take the next steps in their careers. Guests will include Jack Garratt, Jamz Supernova, Pete Tong, Dev from Idles, Georgia and Connie Constance plus many more. Alongside these inspirational masterclasses there will also be a Spotlight Session from the most exciting artist in each of the 36 areas across the UK.Audiences can tune into their local Introducing show from 8pm on Saturday 24 October. All Masterclasses and Spotlight Sessions will also be available on BBC Sounds, to form a collection of over 20 hours of essential advice, tips and inspiration.Jack Garratt says: "I'm eagerly looking forward to talking with BBC Music Introducing LIVE about one-person-performances. Right now there's an immense amount of pressure on the live music industry, and I think these kinds of innovative and creative shows will play an important role in the future that awaits live music."Over the course of the week BBC Music Introducing LIVE will also host five Headline Masterclasses which will take place daily from 6pm on the Introducing Live website. HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Annie Mac, Moses Boyd and Harpz Kaur are just some of the names who will be offering their expert advice on different panel discussions including: Powerful Women In The Music Industry, LGBTQ+ Artists Sparking A Revolution and How To Survive Financially In The Music Industry. Each Headline Masterclass will also be accompanied by a brand new set from the likes of Arlo Parks, Holly Humberstone and Lava La Rue.HAIM say: "We're excited to be taking part in BBC Music Introducing LIVE's Women In Music Headline Masterclass. We hope we can offer advice and support to all women who are currently either in the music industry or trying to break into it."Arlo Parks says: "What a beautiful celebration of BBC Music Introducing - I remember being young and uploading my songs to the platform, that's what kick started my journey! I'm so excited to be sharing my experience on this panel."Tom Misch says: "I'm happy to be part of this year's BBC Music Introducing LIVE event and offering my advice to those looking to break into the music industry."Tom Billington, Editor, BBC Music Introducing says: "BBC Music Introducing LIVE has grown in to an essential event for anyone wanting to get in to the music industry. So despite not being able to get together in a physical space this year, the masterclasses, talks and live music across BBC Radio, BBC Sounds and online will do what Introducing Live always does; and celebrate the most exciting emerging artists and give the best advice at a time when it's really needed."The full programme of events will be available to listen to on BBC Sounds with highlights on Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music and Asian Network.Further information on the event can be found on the BBC Music Introducing LIVE website.A full programme for the event will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.



