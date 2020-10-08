Xavier Omar Debuts New Song "Like I Feel" Ft. Mereba





https://www.facebook.com/XvrOmar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, R&B trailblazer Xavier Omär shares "Like I Feel." Featuring Mereba, who Ones to Watch called the "voice of the future," "Like I Feel" is the third track off Omär's upcoming LP 'if You Feel,' set for release on October 23 via RCA Records.The closing track on 'if You Feel,' Omär and Mereba are at their best on "Like I Feel." With well-rounded harmonies and a kaleidoscopic beat from D'Mile (Masego, H.E.R., Justin Bieber), Mereba and Omär's voices become effortlessly interlaced, weaving a metaphorical blanket of intimacy that leaves listeners longing to experience the wonder and emotion of 'if You Feel' all over again."Like I Feel" follows in the soulful footsteps of " So Much More " and "All Our Time." Dubbed "wedding song of the year" (Rated R&B) and a "chill kickback track" (Soulbounce) for those missing their friends and family during quarantine, the trio of singles brings out Omär's knack for creating music that cuts straight to the core and cements 'if You Feel' as the official soundtrack to the changing weather.Omär's last project, 2019's 'Moments Spent Loving You,' was a collaboration with Sango that followed Omär's smash hit "Blind Man" (over 70M+ streams) and his previous full-length Sango collaboration, 2016's 'Hours Spent Loving You.' In 2019, Omär headlined numerous shows and toured with NAO across North America. Omär has over 258M+ worldwide streams and has over 1M+ monthly listeners on Spotify.ABOUT XAVIER OMÄR:Born into a musical family, Xavier Omär is no stranger to the wide spectrum of emotions that makes music so powerful. His sound harkens back to the smooth R&B of the 90's and early-aughts and he cites TLC, Destiny's Child, Mariah Carey, 112, Brandy and Dru Hill as formative acts that made him understand what the genre is capable of. A former collaborator with other talents like Noname and Sango, Omär's musical maturity reaches new heights with every release. Of Omär, Flaunt says "Not only has he carved out his own lane in R&B, but he does so in a way that the masses can't get enough of." While Okayplayer calls him "one of R&B's most hidden gems," Omär is on the rise, and his latest album 'if You Feel,' out on October 23 via RCA Records, promises an expanded musical palette for new and old fans.Praise for Xavier Omär:"A voice worth championing"- DJBooth"Xavier Omär Is Putting His Faith in Love" - VICE"carved out his own lane in R&B" - Flaunt" soulful, gospel-inspired melodies tweaked with just a pinch of bubbly and a dash of bass" - Hypebeast"R&B's criminally underrated secret weapon" - Soulbouncehttps://www.xavieromar.comhttps://twitter.com/XvrOmarhttps://www.instagram.com/xvromarhttps://www.facebook.com/XvrOmar



