News
Metal / Hard Rock 08/10/2020

Inferi Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Of Sunless Realms"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inferi premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP, "Of Sunless Realms", which will be out in stores October 09th through The Artisan Era.

For a band who seem incapable of tying themselves down to the same groove for more than eight measures at a time, Inferi have written a remarkably fluid collection of songs that capitalizes on their recent full-lengths to reaffirm their status as one of the brightest names in progressive tech death. Inferi have seen a handful of personnel shifts in recent years, but between Of Sunless Realms and 2019's The End of an Era | Rebirth - a rerecording with the new lineup of the band's second full-length originally released in 2009 - they've clearly found their stride. With Of Sunless Realms as the first real taste of what Inferi's current iteration is capable of putting out while already working on other material, the future of this band is unambiguously promising.






