News
Pop / Rock 09/10/2020

Universal Music Publishing Group Signs Richard Ashcroft To Global Administration Deal

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), a leading global music publisher, today announced that iconic singer-songwriter and The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft has been signed to an exclusive, global administration deal.
Artist/songwriter Ashcroft is famously known for being in The Verve, a British band whose music defined the sound of the 90s. Ashcroft's songs have seen him receive two Ivor Novello Awards - Songwriter of the Year (1998) and Outstanding Contribution to British Music (2019) - as well as numerous Brit Awards, Q Awards and NME Awards with The Verve.

Following the band's 1993 album debut 'A Storm in Heaven,' and 1995's 'A Northern Soul,' the release of 'Urban Hymns' in 1997 launched them to international success. During this time, The Verve scored a series of hits with "Bittersweet Symphony," "The Drugs Don't Work" and "Lucky Man." Their album went on to place on multiple year-end lists and was awarded with the first ever Q Classics Album award at the 2007 Q Awards. It was also shortlisted for the Mercury Prize 1997. The Verve's fourth album, 'Forth,' reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, and 23 on the US Billboard 200.

In 2000, Ashcroft made his solo debut with 'Alone with Everybody,' followed by 'Human Conditions' (2001) and BPI certified-Platinum 'Keys to the World' (2006). He went on to release two more solo albums 'These People' (2016) and 'Natural Rebel' (2018).

Upon announcing the deal, Mike McCormack, UMPG UK Managing Director, said: "It feels like only yesterday that we signed The Verve to Virgin Publishing back in the early 90s. They went on to become one of the most important bands of the era, and Richard blossomed into an incredible songwriter, composing many of the big hits on his own. It's so good to be reunited with him and his wonderful catalogue of songs all these years later. UMPG, both UK and globally, feel as excited as I do about representing and promoting Richard's catalogue with the respect and care it deserves."

Said Ashcroft: "I'm really excited about working with Universal Music Publishing and making this a hugely successful partnership. Music is power."






