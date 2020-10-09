Celeste Releases New Single "Hear My Voice" Co-Written With Composer Daniel Pemberton





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK soul singer Celeste announces her new song/track "Hear My Voice," released on Thursday, October 8th on Polydor Records/Universal Music. "Hear My Voice" was co-written with Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton and is the focus track of the Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game, The Social Network). "Hear My Voice," which is considered to be an awards contender by Variety, along with Pemberton's score, is one of three original songs performed by Celeste on the upcoming soundtrack release. The album is comprised of the original score by Daniel Pemberton and is set for release on Oct 16th on Varèse Sarabande Records, the same day the film debuts worldwide on the Netflix streaming platform. Pre-order is available today with "Hear My Voice" available for immediate download as an instant grat. A CD release of the soundtrack scheduled for November 20th is also available for pre-order starting today.The Trial of the Chicago 7 tells the story of what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention that turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest - including Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen), Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) and Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) - were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history. Celeste spoke of her contribution to the score to "Hear My Voice" stating, "I am so grateful to be part of such an important and timely film. Daniel Pemberton and I wanted to create a song that would be as meaningful, relevant and powerful as Aaron Sorkin's film. He's a true visionary and it really is an honour to contribute to this story."Pemberton adds, "One of the first things Aaron Sorkin talked to me about was his vision for a song that could end the film, that could leave us with a sense of hope and possibility, of light beyond the darkness. I wanted to write something that captured the ideals of protest, that every person has a voice and a dream for the world and that those voices deserve to be heard. "Hear My Voice" was that idea."I knew straight away I wanted to collaborate with Celeste, as her voice is one of the most magical things I have heard in recent times. Her voice soars on the track and is an expression of freedom, defiance, and hope. Like anyone who makes art or desires change, we all want people to hear our voice. I am incredibly proud that together, we've made a song with a strong, powerful and simple message at its heart that feels as relevant to now, as it does to the events in Chicago in 1969, and I'm very excited for the rest of the world to hear it," says Pemberton.The Trial of the Chicago 7 tracklist:Hear My Dream [Performed by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste] (1:25)We're Going to Chicago (6:17)The Trial (4:38)Conspiracy Office (1:12)My Life (1:33)Sequestering the Jury (1:18)Meet the Police (0:52)Take the Hill (6:14)Riot Aftermath (1:40)Don't Stand (2:19)Star Witness (2:31)Motion Denied (3:30)Blood on the Streets (7:01)Trial Day 151 (3:11)Stand Up (The Chicago 7) (3:41)Hear My Voice (credits) [Performed by Celeste] (3:05)Take the Hill (Hear My Screams) [Performed by Celeste] (3:19) Daniel Pemberton is a multi-Golden Globe®, Emmy® and BAFTA® Award-nominated composer who has been regularly cited as one of the most exciting and original new voices working in modern film scoring today. Constantly working with some of the most renowned names in the industry, Pemberton has scored projects for the likes of Danny Boyle (Yesterday, Steve Jobs), Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World, The Counselor), Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game), Darren Aronofsky (One Strange Rock), Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn), Louis Leterrier (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and Guy Ritchie (The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). Celeste is a British-Jamaican soul singer and songwriter who, in 2019, won both the BRITs Rising Star Award and BBC Music's Sound of 2020 Award. Since 2017, she has released two extended plays and has supported Janelle Monae, Neneh Cherry and Michael Kiwanuka on tour. She has been predicted as a 2020 breakthrough artist by publications such as The Guardian, Vogue, NME, GQ, MTV, Vevo, and Amazon Music. Celeste has performed at many of Europe's biggest festivals such as Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Field Day and Rock en Seine.



