News
RnB 09/10/2020

Megan Thee Stallion Announces The 'Don't Stop' Scholarship Fund

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In honor of all the young women out there who 'Don't Stop' working hard to get their education, as well as in celebration of her latest single, 'Don't Stop' ft. Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion has announced her 'Don't Stop' Scholarship Fund.

Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources. As a Health Care Administration major studying at Texas Southern University herself, Megan is incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and remains a strong advocate for women pursuing a college degree. For the second year running, Megan is partnering with Rap Rotation, Amazon Music's flagship global hip-hop brand and playlist that spotlights the best in hip-hop, to award two scholarships to female students pursuing an Associates, Bachelors or Postgraduate Degree in any field.
https://theedontstopscholarship.com






