Producer Ben Billions Joins Warner Chappell Music In Exclusive Administrative Publishing Deal

Ben Billions is managed by SAL&CO and anticipates more milestones to come. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Chappell Music, the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has entered into an exclusive worldwide administrative publishing agreement with multi-platinum hitmaker Ben Billions. A highly sought-after producer, songwriter, and engineer, Billions has worked on multiple Grammy Award-winning albums, including Beyoncé's Billboard 200 No. 1 hit, Lemonade, and The Weeknd's 4x-platinum Beauty Behind the Madness and 3x-platinum chart-topper Starboy. In addition, Billions has been behind a string of hits for Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj, Future, Maroon 5, G-Eazy, Kehlani, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, among others.Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press, said: "Ben is one of the most talented and distinctive producers out there, with recognizable beats that don't even need a tag. A true craftsman, he's quietly spent the last decade creating breakthrough moments for some of the biggest names in the game. I'm incredibly proud to welcome him to the Warner Chappell family."Ben Billions added: "I'm excited to partner with Ryan and the Warner Chappell team and look forward to a prosperous new chapter in my career."The Delaware-bred, Miami-based producer began his music career engineering records at Circle House Studios, where he worked on Rick Ross's debut album, Port of Miami, and eventually took on the role of head engineer. He quickly gained the ear of DJ Khaled, joining him at We the Best Studios. A major turning point came when some of Billions' own beats were used on Khaled's albums. He's since produced a long list of hits, including " Often " and " Party Monster " by The Weeknd; "Down In the DM" by Yo Gotti; " What Lovers Do " by Maroon 5; " Low Life " by Future; "Lockjaw" by French Montana; "Patty Cake" and "Codeine Dreaming" by Kodak Black; and many more. In recent years, Billions worked on numerous projects, including The Weeknd's Starboy, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V, and Kodak Black's Painting Pictures.Ben Billions is managed by SAL&CO and anticipates more milestones to come.



