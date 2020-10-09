Expanded Edition Of George Thorogood & The Destroyers' Blistering Concert Album, Live In Boston, 1982, Set For Reissue December 4





Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert [2-CD] Tracklisting:



Disc 1

House of Blue Lights

Kids from Philly

Who Do You Love?*

I'm Wanted

Cocaine Blues*

One Way Ticket

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

As the Years Go Passing By



It Wasn't Me

Bottom of the Sea*

Night Time*

New



Disc 2

I'll Change My Style*

Miss Luann

Madison Blues*

The Sky Is Crying*

I Can't Stop Lovin'



Same Thing*

Bad to the Bone*

Move It on Over

Wild Weekend

Nobody but Me

No Particular Place to Go*

Ride on Josephine*

Reelin' and Rockin'*

* Previously unreleased



Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert [4-LP] tracklisting:



Side A

House of Blue Lights

Kids From Philly

Who Do You Love?*



Side B

I'm Wanted

Cocaine Blues*

One Way Ticket



Side C

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

As the Years Go Passing By



Side D



It Wasn't Me

Bottom of the Sea*

Night Time*



Side E

New

I'll Change My Style*

Miss Luann



Side F

Madison Blues*

The Sky Is Crying*

Can't Stop Lovin'



Side G



Same Thing*

Bad to the Bone*

Move It on Over

Wild Weekend

Nobody but Me



Side H

No Particular Place to Go*

Ride on Josephine*

Reelin' and Rockin'*

* Previously unreleased





May 4: Grande Prairie, AB @ Revolution Place

May 6: Edmonton, AB @ River Cree Resort and Casino

May 10: Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

May 11: Winnipeg, MB @

May 19: Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square

May 20: Montreal, QC @ M Telus

May 22: Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

May 29: Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa

May 30: Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Blues Festival

July 14: Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico

July 17: Peer, BE @ Blues Peer

July 18: St. Julien, FR @ Festival Guitare En Scène

July 19: Frankfurt, DE @ Hugenottenhalle

July 21: Utrecth, NL @ Tivolivredenberg

July 23: Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

July 25: London, UK @ London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

July 26: Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic

July 28: Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

July 30: York, UK @ York Barbican

July 31: Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow SEC Armadillo

August 1: Manchester, UK @ Manchester Bridgewater Hall

August 3: Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

August 6: Notodden, NO @ Notodden Blues Festival







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Craft Recordings/Universal Music announces a comprehensive reissue of George Thorogood and The Destroyers' Live in Boston, 1982. Newly remastered by the GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Paul Blakemore, the 27-track Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert captures the band's fiery set in its entirety, including spoken introductions. Plus, the release includes 12 previously unreleased tracks (including performances of "Bad to the Bone," "Who Do You Love?," and "Cocaine Blues") and marks the first time the set will be available on vinyl.Now available for pre-order, Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert will be available December 4th as a four-LP set on 180-gram vinyl, a two-CD set, and across digital platforms. Complimenting the collection are new liner notes by longtime Boston Globe music critic and Berklee College of Music professor, Steve Morse, who spoke with Thorogood about that incredible evening. In addition, a special deluxe edition of the new collection (pressed on red marble vinyl, including an eye-catching poster, and limited to 1,000 units) will be released exclusively for Record Store Day's Black Friday event on November 27th. Coinciding with this week's announcement is the release of the first instant grat track, "Bad to the Bone," available this Friday, October 9th to stream or download on all major digital outlets. George Thorogood and The Destroyers were hometown heroes when they played to a packed audience at Boston's Bradford Ballroom (now the Royale Nightclub) on November 23, 1982. Hailing from Wilmington, Delaware, Thorogood and his band had settled in Boston in the late '70s, where they became mainstays in the scene—releasing their 1977 self-titled debut and their 1978 follow-up, Move It on Over, with the then-locally based Rounder Records. By the fall of 1982, the blues rockers were fast-rising stars on a national level. Just one year prior, they scored a supporting slot on The Rolling Stones' tour, while that October, they appeared on Saturday Night Live, promoting their fifth studio album, Bad to the Bone. As the busy year came to a close, the album's hard-driving title track—which would become one of Thorogood's most iconic songs—was getting steady airplay on the radio and its video was a mainstay on the burgeoning MTV.After a non-stop year, the triumphant band returned to Boston, where they were embraced by their longtime fans. Full of energy, power, and focus, Thorogood and The Destroyers played a blistering set that included original material ("Kids from Philly," "Bad to the Bone," and "Miss Luann") blues classics (John Lee Hooker's "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" and Elmore James' "The Sky Is Crying"), early rock 'n' roll and R&B covers (Chuck Berry's "No Particular Place to Go" and Bo Diddley's " Who Do You Love? "), and a few country tunes that The Destroyers had already made their own (Hank Williams' "Move It on Over" and T.J. "Red" Arnall's "Cocaine Blues"). In addition to Thorogood's legendary guitar riffs, the songs are accentuated by the incendiary Hank Carter, who played saxophone with The Destroyers for 23 years. Luckily for fans, the incredible evening was captured in exquisite clarity by the award-winning engineer Guy Charbonneau, known for his "Le Mobile" remote recording truck.For his liner notes, Steve Morse also interviewed Scott Billington, a longtime Rounder Records producer who oversaw the original, 2010 edition of Live in Boston, 1982. "It was exciting to revisit the entire show," Billington told Morse. "Listening back to these recordings also reminded me of how George had taken the original rock 'n' roll blues aesthetic and brought it back into the mainstream at a time when that was not a particularly popular aspect of rock. Hearing a manifestation of that in the early '80s was a breath of fresh air."Reflecting on Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert, Thorogood says, "1982 was an absolute high-water mark for us. Everything was going our way and it shows in this recording from the Bradford Ballroom. This is George Thorogood and The Destroyers at our best!"George's peers also lauded the album. Legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash declared, "George Thorogood has been a hero of mine since I first heard his music in the '70s. One of the baddest rock 'n' roll songwriters/electric slide guitar players ever and The Destroyers are a kick-ass, tight rhythm section. This recording proves it!" Blues rocker Jared James Nichols added, "Power, attitude, emotion! I feel the energy and spirit, as if I'm actually at the show. George and band are undeniably at the top of their game this rockin' night in Boston. Above all, this recording further solidifies the legend that is George Thorogood. Crank it up and get ready to boogie!"Since forming in 1974, Thorogood and his band—which currently consists of Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar), and Buddy Leach (saxophone)—have released 16 studio albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and sold over 15 million records. For more than two generations, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have remained one of the most consistent—and consistently passionate—progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history. Showing no signs of slowing down,Thorogood returned to Rounder Records to release his solo debut, Party of One, in 2017 and he continues to tour regularly with The Destroyers.Looking ahead, the band is excited to return to the road with a 27-date global tour, kicking off May 4, 2021, at the Revolution Place in Grande Prairie, AB, Canada (full tour itinerary below).Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert [2-CD] Tracklisting:Disc 1House of Blue LightsKids from PhillyWho Do You Love?*I'm WantedCocaine Blues*One Way TicketOne Bourbon, One Scotch, One BeerAs the Years Go Passing By Spoken Introduction: The Dance Floor*It Wasn't MeBottom of the Sea*Night Time*New Boogie Chillun'Disc 2I'll Change My Style*Miss LuannMadison Blues*The Sky Is Crying*I Can't Stop Lovin' Spoken Introduction: Audience Participation*Same Thing*Bad to the Bone*Move It on OverWild WeekendNobody but MeNo Particular Place to Go*Ride on Josephine*Reelin' and Rockin'** Previously unreleasedLive in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert [4-LP] tracklisting:Side AHouse of Blue LightsKids From PhillyWho Do You Love?*Side BI'm WantedCocaine Blues*One Way TicketSide COne Bourbon, One Scotch, One BeerAs the Years Go Passing BySide D Spoken Introduction: The Dance Floor*It Wasn't MeBottom of the Sea*Night Time*Side ENew Boogie Chillun'I'll Change My Style*Miss LuannSide FMadison Blues*The Sky Is Crying*Can't Stop Lovin'Side G Spoken Introduction: Audience Participation*Same Thing*Bad to the Bone*Move It on OverWild WeekendNobody but MeSide HNo Particular Place to Go*Ride on Josephine*Reelin' and Rockin'** Previously unreleased George Thorogood and The Destroyers 2021 tour dates:May 4: Grande Prairie, AB @ Revolution PlaceMay 6: Edmonton, AB @ River Cree Resort and CasinoMay 10: Saskatoon, SK @ TCU PlaceMay 11: Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings TheatreMay 19: Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The SquareMay 20: Montreal, QC @ M TelusMay 22: Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino ResortMay 29: Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort Casino & SpaMay 30: Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Blues FestivalJuly 14: Madrid, ES @ Noches Del BotánicoJuly 17: Peer, BE @ Blues PeerJuly 18: St. Julien, FR @ Festival Guitare En ScèneJuly 19: Frankfurt, DE @ HugenottenhalleJuly 21: Utrecth, NL @ TivolivredenbergJuly 23: Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Royal Concert HallJuly 25: London, UK @ London O2 Shepherd's Bush EmpireJuly 26: Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool PhilharmonicJuly 28: Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony HallJuly 30: York, UK @ York BarbicanJuly 31: Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow SEC ArmadilloAugust 1: Manchester, UK @ Manchester Bridgewater HallAugust 3: Berlin, DE @ ColumbiahalleAugust 6: Notodden, NO @ Notodden Blues Festival September 9: Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre September 16: Ocean City, MD @ OC Bikefest September 17: Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom September 23: Huntington, NY @ The Paramount.



