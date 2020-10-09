Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 09/10/2020

Colombian Singer/Songwriter Carlos Vives Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Colombian Singer/Songwriter Carlos Vives Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of six Latin GRAMMY nominations including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Long Form video, GRAMMY-winning musician, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Carlos Vives has kicked off Hispanic Heritage month with a plethora of events, ranging from his upcoming NPR Tiny Desk performance on October 12th, a virtual Q&A with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel (October 20-23), and a performance at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awardson October 21st where he will receive the Hall Of Fame Award. Vives has solidified his place as one of Latin music's biggest names by magnifying his country's cultural heritage through his music and opening doors for the future generation of aspiring Colombian artists.

During Billboard's Latin Music Conference, Vives and Gustavo Dudamel will be participating in a virtual Q&A panel titled "From Local Inspiration to International Stage," where the two will discuss the power of music, their approach to music education, and the arts as a global agent of change for a better world. More information here. On October 21st, he will be performing a five-song medley that will accompany his awarding of The Hall of Fame Award at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards.

2020 has been another milestone year for Vives as he released his album 'Cumbiana' which showcased ten distinct songs ranging from salsa to reggaeton fusions that explore the origins of cumbia including collaborations with Rubén Blades, Jessie Reyez, and Ziggy Marley. He released his documentary "El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana," which premiered on The Grammy Museum's Digital Channel on August 21st. Both of these projects shed a light on the indigenous roots of Colombian music and spotlights the history of cumbia and vallenato music.

Carlos Vives has much more in store for the rest of the year including a book release in November. Be sure to stay tuned for more info!






Most read news of the week
Matthew West Is ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter Of The Year As ASCAP Christian Music Awards Kick Off As 2-Day Social Media Event
BBC Music Introducing Live 2020 Launches With HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt, Arlo Parks And Moses Boyd Among Those Set To Take Part
Tip "T.I." Harris' The L.I.B.R.A Album To Arrive 10/16 Ft. John Legend, Lil Baby, Rick Ross & More
Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dead At 80
Disciples Debut New Single "I Got You" On Ministry Of Sound
Josh Turner Releases New Music Video 'I Can Tell By The Way You Dance'
Kane Brown, Swae Lee And Khalid Team Up To Perform 'Be Like That' On The Billboard Music Awards
BENEE Wraps Successful Multi-City Tour In New Zealand And Unveils Global Livestream For Final Night
Michael W. Smith Releases Powerful Music Video For 'Conversation'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203309 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020177364349365 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how