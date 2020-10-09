Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson And More Will Appear On 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions





THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME 2020 INDUCTIONS is executive produced by Joel Gallen, John Sykes, and Joel Peresman; directed by Joel Gallen. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME 2020 INDUCTIONS debuts SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. The special presentation will honor this year's inductees: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. This special event is in lieu of the live Induction Ceremony originally scheduled for May 2 of this year.The special will feature guests including Luke Bryan, Sean " Diddy " Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Nancy Wilson and more, all highlighting the importance and influence of the 2020 inductees.Dave Grohl kicks off the show with a heartfelt introduction to this year's class of inductees, and the special guests will speak further on how the 2020 inductees impacted their personal and professional careers."We're honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of inductees," said Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "While this year's program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists."THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME 2020 INDUCTIONS is executive produced by Joel Gallen, John Sykes, and Joel Peresman; directed by Joel Gallen.



