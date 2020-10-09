Biden For President Announces New Participants In Weekly Concert Series





This week's artists include Rob Thomas, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Amos Lee, Courtney Taylor Taylor (of Dandy Warhols), Low Cut Connie, and BAILEN.



Previous weeks have featured Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard of



Performances will be streamed on each artist's YouTube page:

Rob Thomas

Drive-By Truckers

Dawes

Amos Lee

Courtney Taylor Taylor (of Dandy Warhols)

Low Cut Connie

BAILEN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Biden for President announced the latest participants in the weekly online concert series titled Team Joe Sings. Each Thursday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, artists release virtual performances in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.This week's artists include Rob Thomas, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Amos Lee, Courtney Taylor Taylor (of Dandy Warhols), Low Cut Connie, and BAILEN.Previous weeks have featured Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service, the Harlem Gospel Choir, Misterwives, Matt Berninger (of The National), Chloe x Halle, X Ambassadors, Andrew Bird, JP Saxe, Jonathan Facka, Alfred Howard, Aniello, Susan Werner, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Dar Williams, Gracie Abrams, Daya, and Caroline Spence.Performances will be streamed on each artist's YouTube page:Rob ThomasDrive-By TruckersDawesAmos LeeCourtney Taylor Taylor (of Dandy Warhols)Low Cut ConnieBAILEN



