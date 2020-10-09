Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/10/2020

Biden For President Announces New Participants In Weekly Concert Series

Biden For President Announces New Participants In Weekly Concert Series
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Biden for President announced the latest participants in the weekly online concert series titled Team Joe Sings. Each Thursday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, artists release virtual performances in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This week's artists include Rob Thomas, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Amos Lee, Courtney Taylor Taylor (of Dandy Warhols), Low Cut Connie, and BAILEN.

Previous weeks have featured Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service, the Harlem Gospel Choir, Misterwives, Matt Berninger (of The National), Chloe x Halle, X Ambassadors, Andrew Bird, JP Saxe, Jonathan Facka, Alfred Howard, Aniello, Susan Werner, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Dar Williams, Gracie Abrams, Daya, and Caroline Spence.

Performances will be streamed on each artist's YouTube page:
Rob Thomas
Drive-By Truckers
Dawes
Amos Lee
Courtney Taylor Taylor (of Dandy Warhols)
Low Cut Connie
BAILEN






Most read news of the week
Matthew West Is ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter Of The Year As ASCAP Christian Music Awards Kick Off As 2-Day Social Media Event
BBC Music Introducing Live 2020 Launches With HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt, Arlo Parks And Moses Boyd Among Those Set To Take Part
Tip "T.I." Harris' The L.I.B.R.A Album To Arrive 10/16 Ft. John Legend, Lil Baby, Rick Ross & More
Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dead At 80
Disciples Debut New Single "I Got You" On Ministry Of Sound
Josh Turner Releases New Music Video 'I Can Tell By The Way You Dance'
BENEE Wraps Successful Multi-City Tour In New Zealand And Unveils Global Livestream For Final Night
Michael W. Smith Releases Powerful Music Video For 'Conversation'
Dolly Parton Talks About Hearing Whitney's "I Will Always Love You" For The First Time




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209501 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023279190063477 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how