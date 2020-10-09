Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/10/2020

Symba Releases 'I'm 4Real' Music Video

Symba Releases 'I'm 4Real' Music Video
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inspired by everyone from JAY-Z to Steve Stoute and Steve Jobs, Bay Area-born and Los-Angeles based rapper Symba dove headfirst into the rap game following a rough upbringing.

After a series of collaborations with Young Curt took off in the Bay, he headlined early Los Angeles shows on bills with the likes of YG, Tyga, and DJ Mustard as early as 2010.

Symba struggled financially while recording, but eventually connected with friend and producer Nic Nac [Chris Brown, Kevin Gates] who encouraged him to move down to L.A. Upon arriving in the City of Angels, he turned heads with the 2 More Words mixtape in 2015, boasting collaborations with the likes of Marc E. Bassy and IamSu!. In addition to praise from XXL, Hypebeast dubbed it, "a fiery collection of songs balancing club-ready hooks with deft, incisive narratives." His grind paid off, and he inked a short-lived deal in 2017. A meeting with producer Cas inspired the next move.

Early demos caught the attention of Atlantic Records who signed him during 2019. Now, his most recent singles with Atlantic Records, "Serve" and "Birds In The Bando," chronicle some of the key experiences of his live, including his trapping lessons with his uncle. Returning now with his new track, "I'm 4Real," Symba is making it known that he still lives for the hustle.






Most read news of the week
Matthew West Is ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter Of The Year As ASCAP Christian Music Awards Kick Off As 2-Day Social Media Event
BBC Music Introducing Live 2020 Launches With HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt, Arlo Parks And Moses Boyd Among Those Set To Take Part
Tip "T.I." Harris' The L.I.B.R.A Album To Arrive 10/16 Ft. John Legend, Lil Baby, Rick Ross & More
Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dead At 80
Disciples Debut New Single "I Got You" On Ministry Of Sound
Josh Turner Releases New Music Video 'I Can Tell By The Way You Dance'
BENEE Wraps Successful Multi-City Tour In New Zealand And Unveils Global Livestream For Final Night
Dolly Parton Talks About Hearing Whitney's "I Will Always Love You" For The First Time
Music Icon Bebe Rexha Named JBL Global Brand Ambassador




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0229039 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0035607814788818 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how