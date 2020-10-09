Benee Goes On Fantasy Trip In Music Video For Latest Single "SNAIL"





Her audience seems endless. BENEE, however, remains easygoing, centered and—most importantly—herself. It's just over six months since the release of her second EP of 2019, STELLA & STEVE, garnered knockout reviews. Breakthrough track " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Zealand's platinum sensation BENEE unveils the official video for her latest single "Snail" today! For the visual, BENEE and director Anita Fontaine deliver a lush and larger-than-life fantasy befitting of the track. In the colorful clip, BENEE wakes up to feed her giant snail roommates and slides around their slime trails before heading to work in her secret elf lab. Soon, she's cycling out of her home - a concrete replica of her own head - out into a storm. After being struck by lightning, our heroine turns into an elf and cruises through a mushroom wonderland under the glow of an aurora borealis-style blanket of colors across the sky. Reflective of her personality, it pops off as her biggest and boldest video to date.Not to mention, "Snail" has already clocked nearly four million Spotify streams and received praise from Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum, UPROXX, NYLON, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, NME, Clash, DIY, Dork, LADYGUNN, Idolator, Ones To Watch, This Song Is Sick and many more.Of the inspiration behind the video, BENEE says, "I knew I wanted the vid to be a weird fantasy story involving snails! I said to Anita that I wanted to be an elf with long braids riding a bike and have giant mushrooms somewhere in the vid...She came back with the treatment, and I loved ittttttt! Her imagination is supa whacky in the best way, and I'm so happy with how 'Snail' turned out!"Earlier this week, BENEE delivered a show-stopping performance of her breakthrough smash " Supalonely " on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers. Once again, she pulled out all of the stops with no shortage of surprises—watch it HERE. Plus, the songstress recently reached new heights with nominations at the MTV EMAs (PUSH Best New Artist Category), E! People's Choice Awards (The New Artist of 2020 Category) and New Zealand's Aotearoa Music Awards (Single of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist).Currently on her sold out headline tour across New Zealand, BENEE will be treating fans around the world to a very special livestream finale show from New Zealand's Spark Arena on October 17th. This will be the world's first livestreamed show in front of a sold out arena audience since concerts have returned in New Zealand. The show will be livestreamed and available to ticketholders on October 17th at 9:20pm NZDT, and a full replay of the show will then be available on October 17th for fans globally at 1:00pm PDT/4:00pm EDT. For complete livestream and ticket information visit www.beneemusic.com.Lastly, today BENEE announced the launch of Olive, her very own record label based in New Zealand. Her first signing is Muroki, a 19-year-old artist from Raglan, New Zealand, who is accompanying her on tour this month. Behind the scenes, BENEE is reveling in building a team with a fresh approach to music. Experienced label manager Trieste Douglas, formerly A&R for Universal NZ, has joined Olive, working with BENEE and Poppy Tohill from her management company, CRS. BENEE says, "The Olive team is already packed with some hardworking badass women, and I feel this is an important time for us in the music business to come together and make some really cool shit happen."From her hometown in Auckland, New Zealand, breakthrough popstar Stella Bennett, aka BENEE, remains unphased, unchanged and almost impervious to the cataclysmic success coming her way since releasing her debut EP, FIRE ON MARZZ, last summer. Already her tale is one of eye-watering statistics and achievements. Her story is international and expanding on the hour, across modern and traditional platforms.Her audience seems endless. BENEE, however, remains easygoing, centered and—most importantly—herself. It's just over six months since the release of her second EP of 2019, STELLA & STEVE, garnered knockout reviews. Breakthrough track " Supalonely " is a slice of upbeat and original pop—like its creator, a little exotic and cheerfully weird. The song hits like a ray of sunshine, jammed to the hilt with personality and punctuated by BENEE's verbal tics. BENEE's music runs the gamut of everything pop can be in 2020 and is filled with her quirks in the experimental indie sounds and the cartoon-ish sprawl of her lyrical imagery. Her fans have a naturally intimate connection with her deceptively easy-going pop and that thing she still loves to call her "BENEE-VISION."



