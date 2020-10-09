Powfu Offers Hope And Inspiration In New Track 'Stay4Ever'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The creator behind one of 2020's biggest songs, lo-fi singer and rapper Powfu is back with the release of his newest track, "stay4ever". The accompanying visual follows Powfu in an evolving relationship where he and his girlfriend go from passersby to inseparable and illustrates the song's lyrics of always being there for those you love.

Speaking on the song, Powfu adds: "I hope to inspire people to use their past experiences to help other people who are going through the same thing. Don't dwell in the darkness but stand in the light."



See your scars I know just how it feels

Left abandoned by what you thought was real

It's ok if you don't win every fight

Know the darkness only comes in the night

But I'll be here forever



Powfu's monster hit "death bed (coffee for your head)" featuring beabadoobee has stayed the course and maintained Top 50 Global positioning on Spotify for most of the year, proving itself as one of the biggest songs in 2020. The Platinum-certified song now has over 2 Billion worldwide streams to date and was included on Powfu's EP, poems of the past, which is available now.



For years, Powfu has been studying and contributing to the lo-fi movement happening around the world, recording and releasing music from his bedroom and building up a legion of nearly 2 Million followers across his pages in the process. Now, he's firmly established himself as an important player in bringing the genre into the mainstream.



