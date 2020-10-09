Yungblud Releases New Single "Cotton Candy" Today

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, British singer/ songwriter/ multi-instrumentalist YUNGBLUD shares his brand-new song "cotton candy" via Locomotion/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music. "cotton candy" will be included on YUNGBLUD's forthcoming November 13 sophomore album, Weird! Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "cotton candy," plus "god save me, but don't drown me out," "weird!" and "strawberry lipstick."
"'cotton candy' is about sexual liberation," says YUNGBLUD. "To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now. This song is so important to me because i see and speak to my fan base, facing insecurities around sexual interaction and I want to let them know that it is ok to be EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE and have the right to unconditionally love who they want and be loved in return."
Last week YUNGBLUD announced details for THE WEIRD TIME OF LIFE TOUR presented by Moment House. The 16 - date global digital tour commences November 16 in London and each show will have a unique localized experience with full-scale production.
YUNGBLUD - The Weird Time Of Life Tour Itinerary
London - November 16 SOLD OUT
Glasgow - November 17
Manchester - November 18 SOLD OUT
Dublin - November 19
Paris - November 20
Berlin - November 21 SOLD OUT
Munich - November 22
Amsterdam - November 23
New York - November 30
Boston
- December 1
Toronto - December 2
Chicago
- December 3
Atlanta - December 4
Seattle - December 5
Los Angeles - December 6
Sydney - December 7.