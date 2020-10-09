Yungblud Releases New Single "Cotton Candy" Today





"'cotton candy' is about sexual liberation," says YUNGBLUD. "To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now. This song is so important to me because i see and speak to my fan base, facing insecurities around sexual interaction and I want to let them know that it is ok to be EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE and have the right to unconditionally love who they want and be loved in return."



Last week YUNGBLUD announced details for THE WEIRD TIME OF LIFE TOUR presented by Moment House. The 16 - date global digital tour commences November 16 in London and each show will have a unique localized experience with full-scale production.



YUNGBLUD - The Weird Time Of Life Tour Itinerary

London - November 16 SOLD OUT

Glasgow - November 17

Manchester - November 18 SOLD OUT

Dublin - November 19

Paris - November 20

Berlin - November 21 SOLD OUT

Munich - November 22

Amsterdam - November 23

New York - November 30



Toronto - December 2



Atlanta - December 4

Seattle - December 5

Los Angeles - December 6

