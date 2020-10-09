Brothers Osborne's Highly Anticipated New Album 'Skeletons,' Available Today



"Old Man's Boots" (John Osborne) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brothers Osborne releases their highly anticipated third album Skeletons today with EMI Nashville/Universal Music. In support of the album release, John and TJ will perform a special concert experience tonight at 7pm ET/6pm CT featuring a one-of-a-kind LED stage serving as a visual representation of Skeletons. The event is free and open to the public and fans can watch via Umgn.us/SkeletonsEvent.The event will be simulcast live on SiriusXM's The Highway as well as Nugs.net.Skeletons features 12 songs all co-written by Brothers Osborne including "Hatin' Somebody" which they are set to perform on ABC's Good Morning America Monday, October 12. Rolling Stone describes "Hatin' Somebody" as "built around sizzling, woozy electric and acoustic slide guitar that recalls Sticky Fingers-era Rolling Stones."Skeletons was produced by Jay Joyce and has already received rave reviews with Esquire naming it one of the most anticipated albums of 2020 while Rolling Stone featured the album on their all-genre Fall Music Preview list. Associated Press adds, "Brothers Osborne can expect more GRAMMY nominations, and maybe even a win, with the release of their third album."The singer/songwriter siblings recently released the music video for their fiery current Top 30 single "All Night," watch HERE. The high-energy video plays on the limited ability to hang out with friends and conduct a normal social life during the pandemic. Featuring a single guy running out of ways to entertain himself at home, John and TJ come to the rescue by sending a surprise box filled with covid-approved guests - puppets. The Maryland natives once again partnered with directors Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, the same team from the ACM and CMA Award-winning video for their Top 10 hit "It Ain't My Fault." The puppets were created by Juan Nunez of SoCo Puppets out of Austin, Texas. The " All Night " video made its broadcast debut last week during ESPN's Friday Night college football programming and will continue to be featured throughout the season on ESPN/ABC.Earlier this year, Brothers Osborne received their sixth GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their nostalgic Top 40 hit "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)." This nomination joins their previously nominated performances for their No.1 Platinum smash hit "Stay A Little Longer," Top 10 Platinum hit "It Ain't My Fault" and the Top 25 hit "21 Summer." All three tracks are featured on their Gold Certified debut album Pawn Shop. In addition, they received GRAMMY nominations for their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, and the rowdy Top 40 hit "Shoot Me Straight." Last fall, Brothers Osborne received the ASCAP Vanguard Award recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music. Fans can pre-order vinyl copies of Skeletons, which will be available on October 30.Skeletons Track Listing:"Lighten Up" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk) All Night " (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)"All The Good Ones Are" (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)"I'm Not For Everyone" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby) Skeletons " (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)"Back On The Bottle" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)"High Note" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)"Muskrat Greene" (John Osborne)"Dead Man's Curve" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)"Make It A Good One" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)"Hatin' Somebody" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)"Old Man's Boots" (John Osborne)



