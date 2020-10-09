New John Lennon Collection Featuring 36 Of His Most Vital And Best Loved Solo Works, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes., Out Today





Lennon's immeasurable life and legacy is being celebrated around the world today in an abundance of ways with fan tributes, TV and radio specials, new album releases, virtual events, live streams and much much more.



Last night, the



Sean performed a cover of "Isolation" from Lennon's debut solo album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band as part of A Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series and has put out a call-out to artists and fans to cover Lennon's songs: "Hey guys, here's my version of 'ISOLATION,' with me on drums and my nephew Jack on bass. Crazy how much the lyrics fit our current year. Please upload a cover of your favorite



Available today via Capitol/UMe/Universal



The results speak for themselves and allow Lennon's voice and words to shine on, clearer and brighter, at a time when they are needed now, more than ever. When listened to in sequence, GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES. plays both like one of the greatest-ever live Lennon concerts and an emotional telling of his life story, from just after the breakup of The Beatles, to falling in love and marrying Yoko, his peace activism, personal soul-searching, inspiration, celebration, confusion, reunion, fatherhood, his five-year break from music while raising his son Sean, and his triumphant return into the '80s with two new albums. Throughout these incredible, timeless songs we experience the many facets of John Lennon: the songwriter, the revolutionary, the musician, the husband, the truth-teller, the dad, the provocateur, the peace activist, the artist, the icon.



SiriusXM's The

Fans can access the GIMME SOME TRUTH AR Lens on Instagram and Snapchat to share their truth and recreate the album cover by putting themselves on the cover with an innovative twist.

TikTok today announced that the music of

Twitter has created a custom emoji to assist with the celebrations. Lennon's famed portrait doodle will appear when users use the hashtags #GIMMESOMETRUTH or #LENNON80



In a worldwide exclusive for BBC







JOHN LENNON - GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES:

2 CD + 1 Blu-ray audio disc (24 bit/96 kHz Stereo, 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos) and 124-page book



CD1

1. Instant Karma! (We All

2. Cold Turkey

3. Working Class Hero

4. Isolation

5. Love

6. God

7. Power To The People

8. Imagine

9. Jealous Guy

10. Gimme Some Truth

11. Oh My Love

12. How Do You Sleep?

13. Oh Yoko!

14. Angela

15. Come Together (live)

16. Mind Games

17. Out The Blue

18. I Know (I Know)



CD2

1.

2. Bless You

3. #9 Dream

4. Steel and Glass

5. Stand By Me

6.

7. (Just Like) Starting Over

8. I'm Losing You

9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

10. Watching The Wheels

11. Woman

12. Dear Yoko

13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him

14. Nobody Told Me

15. I'm Stepping Out

16. Grow Old With Me

17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

18. Give Peace A Chance



BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC

All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:

1. HD

2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)

3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes.



johnlennon.com

imaginejohnyoko.com

facebook.com/johnlennon

twitter.com/johnlennon

instagram.com/johnlennon

youtube.com/johnlennon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, October 9, marks what would have been the legendary John Lennon's 80th birthday. Although gone for nearly 40 years - the same amount of time he was on Earth, the musician, songwriter and peace activist's timeless and beloved music - with The Beatles, his collaborations with his widow Yoko Ono Lennon and his acclaimed solo works - continues to thrill, inspire and lately resonate more than ever. Love, heartbreak, peace, politics, truth, lies, the media, racism, feminism, religion, mental well-being, marriage, fatherhood - he sang about it all, and one just needs to listen to his songs to know how he felt, what he cherished, what he believed in, and what he stood for.Lennon's immeasurable life and legacy is being celebrated around the world today in an abundance of ways with fan tributes, TV and radio specials, new album releases, virtual events, live streams and much much more.Last night, the Empire State Building paid tribute to the adopted New Yorker by lighting up its world-famous tower lights in sky blue with a white peace sign rotating in the mast. Sean Ono Lennon was on hand to flip the switch and illuminate the iconic building in honour of his father.Sean performed a cover of "Isolation" from Lennon's debut solo album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band as part of A Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series and has put out a call-out to artists and fans to cover Lennon's songs: "Hey guys, here's my version of 'ISOLATION,' with me on drums and my nephew Jack on bass. Crazy how much the lyrics fit our current year. Please upload a cover of your favorite John Lennon song on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok - and tag my dad - @johnlennon, #LENNON80 and #GIMMESOMETRUTH - to help celebrate his 80th birthday. We need his music and his message now more than ever!" Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/Qd0_xlLiERUAvailable today via Capitol/UMe/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company, is a suite of new releases titled, GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES., which collect together some of Lennon's most vital and best loved songs from his solo career. Executive produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and produced by Sean Ono Lennon, the songs have all been completely remixed from the original multitracks from the ground up, radically upgrading their sonic quality and presenting them as a never-before-heard Ultimate Listening Experience. Named for Lennon's 1971 excoriating rebuke of deceptive politicians, hypocrisy and war, a sentiment as relevant as ever in our post-truth era of fake news, GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES. is available in a variety of formats including as a Deluxe Edition Box Set that offers several different ways to listen to this engrossing 36-track collection with stunning new mixes across two CDs alongside a Blu-ray audio disc containing the Ultimate Mixes in Studio Quality 24 bit/96 kHz HD Stereo, immersive 5.1 Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos.The results speak for themselves and allow Lennon's voice and words to shine on, clearer and brighter, at a time when they are needed now, more than ever. When listened to in sequence, GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES. plays both like one of the greatest-ever live Lennon concerts and an emotional telling of his life story, from just after the breakup of The Beatles, to falling in love and marrying Yoko, his peace activism, personal soul-searching, inspiration, celebration, confusion, reunion, fatherhood, his five-year break from music while raising his son Sean, and his triumphant return into the '80s with two new albums. Throughout these incredible, timeless songs we experience the many facets of John Lennon: the songwriter, the revolutionary, the musician, the husband, the truth-teller, the dad, the provocateur, the peace activist, the artist, the icon.SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18) featuring exclusive programming all weekend long including a special Alec Baldwin-hosted interview with Paul McCartney, who reflects on his songwriting partner, bandmate, and friend John Lennon. More information about all their programming is here: https://blog.siriusxm.com/hear-paul-mccartney-alec-baldwin-honor-john-lennons-80th-birthday-plus-more-exclusive-specials-on-the-beatles-channel/Fans can access the GIMME SOME TRUTH AR Lens on Instagram and Snapchat to share their truth and recreate the album cover by putting themselves on the cover with an innovative twist. Experience it on your mobile device here: https://www.instagram.com/ar/3347848085299993/TikTok today announced that the music of John Lennon is coming to its community. An account in his memory has launched in partnership with The Lennon Estate and its label partner Universal Music Group.Twitter has created a custom emoji to assist with the celebrations. Lennon's famed portrait doodle will appear when users use the hashtags #GIMMESOMETRUTH or #LENNON80In a worldwide exclusive for BBC Radio 2, Sean Ono Lennon interviewed Julian Lennon, Paul McCartney and Elton John in a two-part documentary, John Lennon At 80. Listen here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/brand/m000n5pr John Lennon is arguably the greatest songwriter of his generation. Lennon has won seven GRAMMY® Awards, including two Lifetime Achievement Awards, and two special BRIT Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Music. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has a star on the Walk of Fame. In 2008, Rolling Stone ranked Lennon in the Top 5 of the magazine's "100 Greatest Singers Of All Time" list.JOHN LENNON - GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES:2 CD + 1 Blu-ray audio disc (24 bit/96 kHz Stereo, 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos) and 124-page bookCD11. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)2. Cold Turkey3. Working Class Hero4. Isolation5. Love6. God7. Power To The People8. Imagine9. Jealous Guy10. Gimme Some Truth11. Oh My Love12. How Do You Sleep?13. Oh Yoko!14. Angela15. Come Together (live)16. Mind Games17. Out The Blue18. I Know (I Know)CD21. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night2. Bless You3. #9 Dream4. Steel and Glass5. Stand By Me6. Angel Baby7. (Just Like) Starting Over8. I'm Losing You9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)10. Watching The Wheels11. Woman12. Dear Yoko13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him14. Nobody Told Me15. I'm Stepping Out16. Grow Old With Me17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)18. Give Peace A ChanceBLU-RAY AUDIO DISCAll of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:1. HD Stereo Audio Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes.johnlennon.comimaginejohnyoko.comfacebook.com/johnlennontwitter.com/johnlennoninstagram.com/johnlennonyoutube.com/johnlennon



