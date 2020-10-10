R&B Duo Calloway Releases New Single "Politics"





Publisher: Calloco Music, Inc | Administered by Sony/ATV New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy nominated producers, songwriters, and most importantly, brothers, Reggie and Vincent Calloway announce new and long-awaited music as R&B duo, Calloway. With fans still singing along to the duo's hit song, "I Wanna Be Rich," (#2 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart), their new single, "Politics," is set for a highly anticipated release on Friday, October 9th. Reminding listeners to exercise the power to vote in "Politics," Calloway hopes to bring awareness to voter registration deadlines and encourage electoral participation with this release.As lifelong collaborators, the duo has earned Grammy nominations and chart-topping success for co-producing and writing hits like, "Jump Start" (Natalie Cole), "Love Overboard" (Gladys Knight and The Pips), " Casanova " (Levert), "Joy" (Teddy Pendergrass), and "I'll Be Good For You" (*NSYNC). As performers and founders of the funk group, Midnight Star, the duo coined international hit songs, "Freak-a-zoid," "No Parking on The Dance Floor," and "Operator," while in the band.Equally talented apart as they are together, Reggie serves as Director of Music Royalty Funding at Sound Royalties, while Grand Master Vincent has worked as a conditioning coach for several world champion prize fighters. The brothers are thrilled to join forces once again on " Politics " alongside Spiral Galaxy Entertainment in the 30th year chart-topping anniversary of "I Wanna Be Rich." Calloway's signature techno-funk stylings, infectious vocal melodies, and powerful lyrics dominate throughout this 2020 Presidential Election anthem. Listeners will be left hard pressed in efforts to not sing along, hit repeat, and feel empowered to vote after one listen of "Politics.""My brother, Vincent, and I have written and recorded, "Politics," one of the most important songs of our careers, at a time of one of the most important elections of all time," says Reggie Calloway. "Yes, we have won the right to vote. Now we must exercise that power to vote for the ideals that we hold dear, that lead us closer to the best America. We need to vote for a government 'of the people, by the people', for all the people.""Please vote, but don't just vote yourself. Help someone else to vote by helping them understand the process or even taking them to the polls. It is important that this election includes as many people as possible," Vincent Calloway adds. Politics "- CallowayWritten and Produced by: Reggie Calloway, Vincent CallowayEngineered by: Reggie CallowayMixed by: Rob ChiarelliLabel: Spiral Galaxy EntertainmentPublisher: Calloco Music, Inc | Administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing



