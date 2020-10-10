Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 10/10/2020

Aylø Announces New Clairsentience EP!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nigerian artist AYLØ - whose music straddles alternative R&B, neo soul, and world — announces a new project: the Clairsentience EP, out October 29thvia Soulection Records.

Lead single off the upcoming EP, "Romantic" (out now) is a dynamic combination of soft spoken guitar, subtle afrobeats, and falsetto, accentuated by a simple beat. The track is about "loving another person because you see some of yourself in them."
"Romantic is one of those anthem-like songs to me. Chats and affirmations to go on. In life and in love, no matter what," AYLØ says about "Romantic."

Typically when AYLØ is working on a project, he produces, writes, and records 10-20 songs before choosing the ones that fit a theme. Clairsentience is different: he created and ordered each track chronologically. After his connection with clairvoyants and clairaudients allowed AYLØ to reconsider what it means to be a sentient being, the pieces of Clairsentience easily fell into place, yielding another project that showcases AYLØ's unique "ability to capture fleeting feelings all over the spectrum." (tmrw Magazine).

"The inception was like a divine gift as all my music really is before being an avenue for therapy and a way to share love and vibrations through sound," AYLØ says about the EP.

AYLØ "comes out of the same innovative Nigerian musical circles as the likes of Santi and Odunsi," (OkayAfrica). The artist has released projects such as 2017's 'Insert Project Name' and 2019's 'dnt'dtl' which features the hit track, "Paris!" ("one of those songs you can't help but groove to" - Flaunt). 2020 will be another standout year for the "rapping and singing extraordinaire" (Ones To Watch).

Since 2011, Soulection has been a cornerstone of creativity for innovative musicians, crate-digging DJs, and open-minded fans from across the world. What began as an independent radio show has since blossomed into a global community of artists and audiences, united in a borderless, genre-bending, musical movement. Over the past nine years, their grassroots expansion is a model of what happens when one stays true to their roots in the constantly evolving digital age of music. From putting out independent releases with producers like Ta-ku, Sango, Dpat, and Atu on Bandcamp to being the first collective invited to play Coachella, Soulection's growth has been organic and fruitful.
