News
Pop / Rock 10/10/2020

Mississippi Musician Ty Trehern Releasing New LP 'Dear Dichotomy' October 23

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mississippi musician Ty Trehern is debuting a second track off his upcoming 10-track LP 'Dear Dichotomy' out October 23.
The new single "Sleep" follows on the heels of the first track "Better Off," which debuted last month. Stream the track on all digital platforms here: https://fanlink.to/sleep_tytrehern.

Ty tells American Songwriter, "This song is special to me for several reasons. It was the first song that we completed while working on the album, and it signified a turning point in the process where Jonathan (Dolese) and I realized that we were creating something significantly different from what we had worked on with earlier material.

"It's also one of the darker songs on the record that has a really interesting and haunting atmosphere to it," he continues. "That was a lot of fun to experiment with because I was able to tap into a new dimension of my songwriting that I haven't touched upon before. Creatively speaking, that's always extremely liberating. Lyrically, the song focuses on a very specific byproduct of the conflict that comes along with having internal differences: quite literally being kept awake at night by that conflict and the overarching anxiety that comes with it."
Pre-orders for 'Dear Dichotomy" are available here: www.tytrehernmusic.com.

Ty Trehern is no stranger to difference. In fact, it's the concept of difference that fuels his latest musical effort, 'Dear Dichotomy', a record filled with the highs and lows of inner emotions learning to co-exist and find their home within the mind of the alternative singer/songwriter from small-town Long Beach, MS. Channeling a wide variety of different influences and embracing his dynamic, high-energy style, Trehern creates something within his music that is as sonically fluid as it is personal.






