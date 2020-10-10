Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/10/2020

Curtis Waters Releases Debut Album 'Pity Party' Today

Curtis Waters Releases Debut Album 'Pity Party' Today
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Curtis Waters has released his genre-defying debut album 'Pity Party' today via his own label and licensed through BMG. Written, produced, performed and mixed by the multi-talented 20-year-old Nepal-born, North Carolina based artist, "'Pity Party' is an album I started when I was at a very low point in my life when I dropped out of college and moved back home last year." Curtis shares. "I had a lot of time to think about all my struggles growing up as a brown kid in North America dealing with mental illnesses and the guilt that came with it. It's about getting better at coping with life. I get a lot of brown kids messaging me telling me I make them feel like they can do anything too, which is awesome. Hopefully people can listen and feel less alone. That would make all the difficulties worth it."

Made entirely in his bedroom at the home he shares with his family in North Carolina, 'Pity Party' features his debut hit single 'Stunnin'' Ft. Harm Franklin [Official Video], which has now surpassed more than 375 million combined global streams, and has entered the Top 40 US Radio charts. 'Pity Party' also features fan favorites 'SYSTEM,' [Official Video], 'The Feelings Tend To Stay The Same' [Official Video] and 'Freckles,' [Official Video] alongside 8 additional tracks.

Curtis Waters was born in Nepal and migrated to Germany, then relocated to Calgary when he was a child. Eventually he and his family settled in North Carolina at age 17, where he lives with his parents and younger brother. Having never really fitted in, Curtis resorted to finding interests online and focusing on his creative endeavors as an escape from suburban life and his own mental health struggles. His love of writing poetry and doing graphic design as a kid evolved into teaching himself how to make beats and produce music using YouTube tutorials. He first started earning money at 14 by selling his beats to artists he met on Soundcloud, until Curtis eventually realized he should work on his own musical projects. Inspired by Kanye, Tyler, the Creator and Odd Future, Curtis started writing, producing and engineering his own tracks and releasing them online, quickly catapulting himself to this most current and exciting place in his burgeoning musical career; a debut album on the horizon, millions of global streams and critical praise from the likes of Rolling Stone and Pigeons and Planes. As his star quickly ascends, and fans all over the world now, 20-year-old Curtis Waterscontinues his pursuit to shake the status quo, and is without a doubt one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists to break in 2020.
'Pity Party' is out everywhere now.






Most read news of the week
BBC Music Introducing Live 2020 Launches With HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt, Arlo Parks And Moses Boyd Among Those Set To Take Part
Josh Turner Releases New Music Video 'I Can Tell By The Way You Dance'
Music Icon And Business Mogul Master P Named The "I Am Hip Hop" Award Recipient At The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards"
BENEE Wraps Successful Multi-City Tour In New Zealand And Unveils Global Livestream For Final Night
Dolly Parton Talks About Hearing Whitney's "I Will Always Love You" For The First Time
Greta Van Fleet Returns With A Joyous New Single And Music Video "My Way, Soon" Out Today
Symba Releases 'I'm 4Real' Music Video
Aimee Mann To Release 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition Of 'Bachelor No. 2'
Universal Music Publishing Group Signs Richard Ashcroft To Global Administration Deal




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0256419 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024375915527344 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how