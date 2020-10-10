The Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Tracks





Produced by Billy Corgan and featuring original members New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Smashing Pumpkins continue to tease their highly anticipated eleventh studio album 'CYR,' with two brand new tracks 'Anno Satana' and 'Birch Grove,' both out today ahead of their Friday, November 27 20-track double album release.Produced by Billy Corgan and featuring original members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder, the latest tracks are accompanied by episode three of 'In Ashes,' the Deep Sky animated five-part series created and written by the group's founder. The latest episode 'I'm In Love With Your God' is set to the soundtrack of 'Anno Satana.' Speaking of the series, Corgan revealed "The original story is something I've written and although it's (mostly) lighthearted, 'IN ASHES' does address many things we face each day. That is... if... we live in dystopia, or paradise, or both. The choice, some say, is yours; and could even be a quantum issue."



