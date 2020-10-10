Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 10/10/2020

T. Graham Brown Releases Acoustic Album 'Bare Bones'

T. Graham Brown Releases Acoustic Album 'Bare Bones'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music favorite and host of SiriusXM's LIVE WIRE show, T. Graham Brown will release an acoustic album for the first time in his career, Bare Bones, on October 9 through his partnership with Time Life. The album features stripped-down and reimagined versions of his biggest hits, including his number one hit songs "Hell and High Water," "Don't Go To Strangers," and "Darlene." 'Bare Bones' was produced by T. Graham Brown and Buddy Hyatt. Fans will be able to hear the 12-track collection on all major streaming platforms or purchase a limited-edition autographed CD on Brown's website. They'll also be able to put in special requests for his autograph and ask him questions during his Facebook Live CD signing event on October 20 at 5 pm CT / 6 pm ET.

"This project is something I've wanted to do for a long time," explains Brown. "There is a special vibe that you feel when it's just a vocal and guitar. The lyrics are more present. It reminds me of why I recorded these songs in the first place. I hope y'all enjoy this record as much as I did making it."

Bare Bones is the latest project from T. Graham Brown for Time Life, which reissued five of his albums earlier this year including 'T. Graham Brown Lives!' (which hadn't been available in nearly 20 years), 'From a Stronger Place', 'The Next Right Thing', 'Christmas with T. Graham Brown', and his GRAMMY-nominated album 'Forever Changed' (featuring Leon Russell, The Oak Ridge Boys, Steve Cropper, Jimmy Fortune, and more). All are currently available on major digital and streaming platforms.






